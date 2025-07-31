Artius.Id Partners With Tirios To Launch Seamless, Secure ID Verification

Michael Marcotte, founder, Chairman, and CEO of artius and co-founder of the National Cybersecurity Center

Tirios taps artius to enhance security in its real estate investment platform using decentralized identity solutions.

- Michael MarcotteAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- artius , the global leader in decentralized identity management solutions, has today signed a deal with real estate investment platform Tirios to bring its ultra-secure, passwordless ID verification technology to the platform's users.Once the implementation is complete, Tirios users will be able to seamlessly access their investment accounts using artius's identity verification technology, without the need for passwords, multi-factor authentication, or verification codes. This will make Tirios the first real estate investment platform to leverage artius's technology, offering its users maximum protection from fraud without compromising ease of access.artius decentralized ID technology allows users to prove their identity – without giving up control of their personal data. The user's identity credentials are stored securely on their own personal devices while allowing platforms, like Tirios, to still verify their identities instantly.Tirios is a groundbreaking real estate investment platform that is rapidly transforming how individuals invest in real estate to build wealth, boasting overwhelming five-star ratings from users. The new seamless, passwordless identification process aligns with Tirios's broader mission of making real estate investment more accessible and convenient for everyday investors. The partnership also positions Tirios to meet growing demand from investors, especially those interested in tokenized real estate investments, for ID verification that doesn't rely on storing their sensitive personal data on centralized servers.The rollout will begin in the US, with global expansion planned in the future. artius's technology is also quantum-resilient, meaning it is future-proofed against quantum computer-based brute force attacks.Sachin Latawa, CEO and Founder of Tirios, said:“This is a pivotal partnership that will help us deliver on our mission of making real estate investing simple and accessible for the everyday investor. Our users demand both security and convenience. By integrating artius's technology into Tirios, we will level-up the investor experience while eliminating the traditional hurdles associated with cumbersome identity verification.”Michael Marcotte , Chairman, CEO and Founder of artius, added:“The public and companies are now starting to recognise the insurmountable risks of holding sensitive personal data in centralized databases. Soon, it will be taken for granted that such data should always be decentralized. We're proud to partner with Tirios to both be at the forefront of this shift – offering users quantum-grade security with unrivalled convenience.”Peter Stridh, CFO and SVP of Corporate Development of artius, said:“We're delighted to partner with Tirios to bring our cutting-edge, quantum-resistant identity solutions to the real estate investment space. Cyberattacks are increasing by the day, and retail investors are facing particularly aggressive attacks right now. We look forward to helping Tirios set the standard for security in financial services."###About artiusartius is a global leader in secure, decentralized digital identity management. With advanced quantum-resistant encryption and frictionless verification technologies, artius eliminates the need for traditional password-based authentication, significantly enhancing security and user convenience across all sectors.For more information, visit .About TiriosTirios is a pioneering real estate investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to investments in Single-Family Rentals (SFR). Leveraging a sophisticated blend of artificial intelligence (AI) for asset sourcing and underwriting, as well as tokenization and blockchain technology for transparent fractional ownership, Tirios empowers individuals to invest in real estate with unprecedented ease. The platform offers fully managed, end-to-end investment opportunities, encompassing everything from underwriting and property acquisition to tenant management and financial reporting. Investors enjoy passive income through quarterly dividends and long-term appreciation, without the complexities associated with traditional property ownership. Founded with the mission to make real estate investing simple and accessible, Tirios is redefining wealth creation by offering a modern, technology-driven approach to a historically exclusive asset class.For more information, visitAbout Michael MarcotteWikipedia –The Marque –X –Instagram –LinkedIn –artius –

