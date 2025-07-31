Over 10,000 People Evacuated In Southern Myanmar Due To Flooding
The evacuation was carried out by members of disaster management committees, firefighters, the Myanmar Red Cross Society, and community-based organizations on Wednesday as the Thanlwin River rose above danger levels following heavy rain, the report said, Xinhua News Agency reported.
According to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology on Thursday, the river in Hpa-an has risen to about six feet above the danger level and is expected to remain at risk for another day.
The Kayin State Government, along with donors, is providing basic food supplies, while the Ministry of Health is delivering medical treatment and services, the report said.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Myanmar Fire Services Department (MFSD) said that a total of 2,851 people from 771 households were evacuated in Myawaddy township of Kayin state due to flooding.
The evacuation was carried out by the MFSD on Tuesday as the Thaungyin River rose above danger levels following heavy rain, it said.
According to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, the river in Myawaddy has risen about 12 feet above the danger level and is expected to remain at risk for another day.
The local residents have been moved to temporary rescue camps, the MFSD said.
The Myanmar Fire Services Department said on Tuesday that a total of 2,267 people from 461 households were evacuated in four townships of eastern Myanmar's Shan state due to flooding. The flooding, caused by mountain runoff triggered by heavy rain early Monday morning, affected Yatsauk, Aungban, Kalaw, and Pindaya townships.
In Pindaya township, six people were killed and three injured as of Tuesday morning, he said. Rescue teams from the Myanmar Fire Services Department transferred affected residents to monasteries and playgrounds, he said.
Meanwhile, considering the rising number of deaths from dengue fever, the Myanmar heath ministry said that it has been taking preventive measures, including giving instructions to schools, households, and public places.
Health teams were conducting surveillance, spraying insecticides, and adding larvicide to water containers with the help of relevant departments.
In 2024, the country recorded 6,400 cases and 15 deaths from dengue fever, according to the ministry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment