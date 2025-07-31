Ammy Virk: My Journey In The Industry Has Been Fruitful, Filled With Passion And Immense Learning
Ammy's cinematic journey commenced with his memorable debut in the 2015 Punjabi film Angrej, for which he won the Best Debut Actor Award at PTC Punjabi Film Awards.
He was then seen in films such as Ardaas, Bambukat, Dil Wali Gal, Laung Laachi, Sat Shri Akaal England, Qismat and Nikka Zaildar 3. He made his Hindi debut in 2021 with“Bhuj: The Pride of India.
Talking about his journey, Ammy, who is known for his Patiala-Shahi turban. stated:“My journey in the industry has been fruitful, filled with passion and immense learning.”
“The unwavering love from my audience is truly humbling. I've always aimed to tell stories that resonate and give my 100% to every role. I'm so grateful that I have received so much love in the last 10 years,” he added.
After making his Hindi debut with“Bhuj: The Pride of India,” he was seen in“83”,“Bad Newz” and“Khel Khel Mein”
Beyond his acting prowess, he's also known for his chart-topping songs like "Qismat" and "Darya."
His latest releases include“Saunkan Saunkne” a Punjabi-language romantic comedy film directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. The film made under the banner of Naad SStudios, Dreamiyata Pvt. Ltd and JR Production House, stars Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta and Nimrat Khaira. The film is currently among the sixth highest-grossing Punjabi films.
Along with Kudi Haryane Val Di, a romantic comedy, which also stars Sonam Bajwa. The actor has a string of films lined up for release which includes Arjantina, Dilaa Mereya, Jugni 1907 and Saunkan Saunkanay 2, which is produced by Ravi Dubey, Jatin Sethi, and others under the banners Dreamiyata Entertainment and Naad Sstudios.
