Erdogan, Kazakh counterpart finalize twenty agreements

2025-07-31 05:56:20
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev finalized 20 cooperation agreements on Tuesday during the latter's official visit to Ankara.

The visit, which included bilateral discussions and the fifth session of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, resulted in a broad range of agreements across multiple sectors.

Among the key outcomes were the “Decision of the Fifth Meeting of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council” and the “Joint Statement” of the same meeting, both signed by Erdogan and Tokayev.

A major energy cooperation deal was concluded between Turkish Petroleum Corporation and Kazakhstan’s NC Kazmunaygaz JSC. The agreement was signed by Ahmet Turkoglu, chair of Turkish Petroleum, and Askhat Khassenov, chair of NC Kazmunaygaz JSC.

In the transport sector, Turkish Railways CEO Ufuk Yalcin, Pacific Eurasia Logistics Deputy Chair Erol Erkan, and JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Chair Talgat Aldybergenov signed an agreement focused on business development and freight transport through the Middle Corridor rail route.

Another agreement in the field of media was signed between Anadolu Agency and Kazakhstan’s Presidential Television and Radio Complex. Anadolu’s President and CEO Serdar Karagoz signed on behalf of Türkiye, while TRC Director Raushan Kazhibayeva signed for Kazakhstan.

