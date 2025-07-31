403
Sweden Weighs Sanctions on Far-Right Israeli Cabinet Over Gaza
(MENAFN) Sweden is weighing the possibility of sanctioning far-right Israeli Cabinet members in response to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, according to the country’s minister for international development cooperation and foreign trade.
Speaking to media, Benjamin Dousa sharply criticized Israel's continued restrictions on humanitarian aid to the enclave and called for a stronger stance from the European Union.
"The Swedish government is considering increasing pressure on the Israeli government. For example, steps such as imposing sanctions on far-right Israeli Cabinet ministers and reviewing existing partnership agreements with Israel could be taken," he stated.
Dousa described conditions in Gaza as the most severe since the conflict erupted, blaming Israel’s blockade and military actions for worsening famine and human suffering.
Despite ongoing EU humanitarian efforts, Dousa noted that only a minority of EU member states currently back harsher policies toward Israel.
"We could do much more, but there are few of us within the EU. There are about five or six countries in the EU that support the pressure the Swedish government wants to apply on Israel. However, we can convince more countries to support Sweden to raise awareness," he said.
In response to the growing emergency, Sweden has significantly ramped up its aid contributions.
"The Swedish government has increased its humanitarian aid to Gaza from $40 million in the previous period to $80 million. Currently, no other EU country is allocating more aid to Gaza than Sweden," Dousa added.
Shifting to trade issues, Dousa also touched on the robust economic relationship between Sweden and Türkiye, citing a decade-old EU-Türkiye trade deal.
"There is a trade partnership agreement between the EU and Türkiye that dates back ten years. Many Turkish companies trade with EU countries, especially Sweden. Many Swedish companies also export to Türkiye. Some of Sweden’s largest companies have been operating in the country for many years," he said.
