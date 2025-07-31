403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Family of Epstein’s victim calls on Trump not to pardon Epstein’s associate
(MENAFN) The family of Virginia Giuffre, one of the most recognized survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse network, has publicly appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump, asking him not to grant clemency to Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former associate who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking minors.
This request followed recent remarks by Trump, who told reporters that Epstein had "stolen" Giuffre from his Mar-a-Lago estate, where she was employed at age 16. In response, the Giuffre family issued a statement condemning the comment, describing it as "shocking," and raising concerns about Trump’s possible prior awareness of Epstein and Maxwell’s criminal conduct.
“It makes us ask if he was aware of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal actions, especially given his statement two years later that his good friend Jeffrey 'likes women on the younger side…no doubt about it.' We and the public are asking for answers; survivors deserve this,” the family said.
Giuffre, who passed away by suicide in April, had been a leading voice among Epstein’s victims and had long spoken out against the abuse she endured.
The family emphasized that Maxwell specifically “targeted and preyed” on Giuffre while she was working at Mar-a-Lago in the year 2000—“several years before Epstein and President Trump had their falling out.”
Maxwell, convicted of helping Epstein recruit and exploit underage girls, is currently incarcerated. She recently held a meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, amid efforts from Trump’s campaign to gather material linked to the Epstein case. While Maxwell’s lawyer clarified that “there have been no asks and no promises” regarding a pardon, he added that she “would welcome any relief.”
In a recent interview, when questioned about the possibility of pardoning Maxwell, Trump responded that he had not yet thought about it but acknowledged he is “allowed to do it.”
This request followed recent remarks by Trump, who told reporters that Epstein had "stolen" Giuffre from his Mar-a-Lago estate, where she was employed at age 16. In response, the Giuffre family issued a statement condemning the comment, describing it as "shocking," and raising concerns about Trump’s possible prior awareness of Epstein and Maxwell’s criminal conduct.
“It makes us ask if he was aware of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal actions, especially given his statement two years later that his good friend Jeffrey 'likes women on the younger side…no doubt about it.' We and the public are asking for answers; survivors deserve this,” the family said.
Giuffre, who passed away by suicide in April, had been a leading voice among Epstein’s victims and had long spoken out against the abuse she endured.
The family emphasized that Maxwell specifically “targeted and preyed” on Giuffre while she was working at Mar-a-Lago in the year 2000—“several years before Epstein and President Trump had their falling out.”
Maxwell, convicted of helping Epstein recruit and exploit underage girls, is currently incarcerated. She recently held a meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, amid efforts from Trump’s campaign to gather material linked to the Epstein case. While Maxwell’s lawyer clarified that “there have been no asks and no promises” regarding a pardon, he added that she “would welcome any relief.”
In a recent interview, when questioned about the possibility of pardoning Maxwell, Trump responded that he had not yet thought about it but acknowledged he is “allowed to do it.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment