ARRI Releases The ALEXA 35 Xtreme Cinema Camera New Processor, Faster Memory, Preorder And More Info At B&H

This new camera combines the superior image quality and reliability of the ALEXA 35 with higher frame rates.

B&H Photo Video, Camera Electronics Store (PRNewsfoto/B&H Photo)

ARRI introduces the updated ALEXA 35 Xtreme cinema camera in multiple camera sets and bundles with larger and faster onboard memory.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to share the new ARRI ALEXA 35 Xtreme cinema camera that can streamline your production and save you time and money. The ALEXA 35 Xtreme brings numerous updates to the ALEXA 35, including a powerful new processor, faster memory, new sensor modes, longer recording times, faster frame rates, and the new ARRICORE codec that provides higher quality images with lower data rates. The camera will be released in multiple camera sets with licenses aimed at different production requirements.

ARRI ALEXA 35 XTREME Base Entry Set



Alternatively, you can upgrade your existing ARRI ALEXA 35 to Xtreme at an ARRI service center.

New Main Image Processor

Offering improved image quality and reliability, the ALEXA 35 Xtreme's new sensor and larger and faster onboard memory enable frame rates up to 660 fps, eliminating the need for additional specialized high-speed cameras that may require additional work to match your main camera profile. The processor maintains the full 17 stops of dynamic range up to 330 fps, and when utilizing frame rates up to 660 fps with Sensor Overdrive mode, it maintains up to 11 stops of dynamic range.

ARRICORE Codec

Accompanying the new sensor is the next-gen ARRICORE RGB codec that provides optimized image quality with even lower data rates. Your workflows will stay familiar, however, and wrappers, audio, and textures will remain the same as original ALEXA 35 workflows. Prerecording times are now five times longer to make high-speed capture easier to record in higher resolutions, providing up to 30 seconds in 4.6K Open Gate to five full minutes of prerecording time in ProRes 422 HQ at 24 fps.

Other Improvements

The camera's internal improvements help save up to 10% power usage over the original ALEXA 35. Updates to Wi-Fi also make connectivity easier, making it faster to connect with ARRI's Camera Companion app, and providing 5 GHz compatibility, roaming within a mesh network, and auto-connect features.

Camera Sets and Accessories

Since the ALEXA 35 Xtreme has the same housing and connector locations as the ALEXA 35, it can utilize the same accessory ecosystem. So, all the lens mounts, extensions, brackets, and utilities are compatible, and some electronic items that require compatibility updates, such as the CCM-1 and Hi-5, will be available at a later date.

The ALEXA 35 Xtreme Camera Sets are all sold with either a Base or Premium license, and the Base license is compatible with already existing add-on a la carte features with Permanent, Annual, Monthly, and Weekly duration choices.

ALEXA 35 Xtreme Camera Set options include the Entry Set , the Operator Set , and the Production Set , and additional Premium bundles include LPL-mount and PL-mount sets.

Learn More about the New ARRI ALEXA 35 Xtreme Cinema Camera at B&H Explora



About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography , video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here . In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts .

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore , located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry's best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H's Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820



SOURCE B&H Photo

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED