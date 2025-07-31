BCA Chief Congratulates Vaibhav Suryavanshi For U19 Call-Up For Aus Tour
India have announced the Ayush Mhatre-led U19's squad for the upcoming tour of Australia, which begins on September 21 at Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane. The India U19 side will play three one-day games and two multi-day matches against Australia's U19.
After making waves in the IPL 2025, Suryavanshi hogged the limelight during the England tour last month. In the fourth ODI against England under-19, Vaibhav smashed 52-ball ton and etched his name into the record books as he set a new world record for slamming fastest hundred in Youth ODIs.
"We have high hopes from Vaibhav. He has made Bihar and India immensely proud with his performances, and now he has a great opportunity to showcase his talent on the Australian tour. I wish him all the very best for this new chapter," PCA chief Tiwari said.
He also reaffirmed Bihar Cricket Association commitment to nurturing and supporting emerging talents like Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the State. "The Bihar Cricket Association remains committed to providing opportunities and support for budding talents like Vaibhav. His achievement will serve as an inspiration for other young players in the state. We are confident that Vaibhav will continue to reach new heights in the world of cricket," Tiwari added.
India U19 will play three one-day matches and two multi-day games against the Australia U19 side - all scheduled at Norths ground in Australia between September 21 and October 10.
India Under-19 squad: Ayush Mhatre (capt), Vihaan Malhotra (vice-capt), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, D Deepesh, Kishan Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, Aman Chauhan
