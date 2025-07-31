Lusail Gears Up For Grand Prix Of Qatar 2026
DOHA: The calendar for the 2026 FIM MotoGP World Championship was officially unveiled on July 24, confirming a 22-round season that will span five continents with Qatar's Lusail International Circuit hosting the fourth round of the championship from April 10-12.
The campaign marks the 78th edition of the world's premier motorcycle racing championship and will begin at Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand, before concluding at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain with a notable highlight of the new calendar being the return of the Brazilian Grand Prix, with Goiania hosting the second round in what promises to be a landmark event for the South American region.
In the Middle East, Qatar's Lusail International Circuit (LIC) is once again confirmed as a key venue, with the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2026 marking Lusail's 22nd year hosting a round of the FIM MotoGP World Championship since its debut on the calendar in 2004.
Over two decades, the circuit has become a globally recognised fixture in the sport, known for staging the only full night race of the season and providing a unique backdrop for high-level competition under its iconic lights.
In line with the championship's current format, the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2026 will include a Sprint Race on Saturday, adding a second layer of competitive action to the weekend and contributing critical points to the riders' standings.
Lusail International Circuit remains a cornerstone of MotoGP's global footprint, consistently upholding Qatar's position at the forefront of international motorsport with the previous edition (2025) of the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2026 delivering a memorable night of racing showcasing Marc Marquez's victory for the Ducati Lenovo Team, followed by teammate Francesco Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli securing third place for the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team.
As anticipation builds for 2026, Lusail looks ahead to welcoming riders, teams, and fans from around the world for another unforgettable chapter in MotoGP history.
Further details regarding tickets, hospitality packages, and fan experiences for the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2026 will be announced in due course.
For official information and updates, visit lcsc or follow Lusail Circuit on social media.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment