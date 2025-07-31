Lusail Gears Up For Grand Prix Of Qatar 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The calendar for the 2026 FIM MotoGP World Championship was officially unveiled on July 24, confirming a 22-round season that will span five continents with Qatar's Lusail International Circuit hosting the fourth round of the championship from April 10-12.

The campaign marks the 78th edition of the world's premier motorcycle racing championship and will begin at Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand, before concluding at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain with a notable highlight of the new calendar being the return of the Brazilian Grand Prix, with Goiania hosting the second round in what promises to be a landmark event for the South American region.

In the Middle East, Qatar's Lusail International Circuit (LIC) is once again confirmed as a key venue, with the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2026 marking Lusail's 22nd year hosting a round of the FIM MotoGP World Championship since its debut on the calendar in 2004.

Over two decades, the circuit has become a globally recognised fixture in the sport, known for staging the only full night race of the season and providing a unique backdrop for high-level competition under its iconic lights.

In line with the championship's current format, the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2026 will include a Sprint Race on Saturday, adding a second layer of competitive action to the weekend and contributing critical points to the riders' standings.

Lusail International Circuit remains a cornerstone of MotoGP's global footprint, consistently upholding Qatar's position at the forefront of international motorsport with the previous edition (2025) of the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2026 delivering a memorable night of racing showcasing Marc Marquez's victory for the Ducati Lenovo Team, followed by teammate Francesco Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli securing third place for the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team.

As anticipation builds for 2026, Lusail looks ahead to welcoming riders, teams, and fans from around the world for another unforgettable chapter in MotoGP history.

Further details regarding tickets, hospitality packages, and fan experiences for the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2026 will be announced in due course.

