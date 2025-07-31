403
Saudi Arabia Frees 12 Iranian Fishermen
(MENAFN) Twelve Iranian nationals held in Saudi Arabia have been released and returned to Iran, according to an Iranian news agency on Wednesday.
The released individuals, identified as fishermen, were freed after completing legal procedures, with the Iranian embassy in Saudi Arabia actively pursuing their case, the report cited the Iranian diplomatic mission in the Gulf kingdom as saying. The exact dates of their release and return were not disclosed.
According to the news agency, these fishermen had been detained by Saudi authorities after crossing into Saudi territorial waters, though the agency did not specify when the arrests occurred.
The report noted that 15 additional Iranian fishermen remain incarcerated in Saudi Arabia on similar charges. The Iranian embassy continues to work closely with the Saudi Foreign Ministry to secure their release through ongoing diplomatic discussions.
