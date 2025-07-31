Petrofund Launches Flagship Scholarship To Empower Namibian Youth In Oil And Gas

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Namibia's Petroleum Training and Education Fund (Petrofund) officially launched its flagship scholarship program during the 2nd Youth in Oil and Gas Summit, reinforcing its commitment to building a highly skilled national workforce for the country's burgeoning oil and gas sector. The new scholarship complements the Namibian government's free tertiary education policy by fully funding undergraduate and postgraduate students in engineering, geosciences, paramedics and technical vocational training disciplines relevant to upstream oil and gas operations. Courses will be offered at accredited institutions across the Southern African Development Community region and internationally.

As the voice of the African energy sector, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) commends Petrofund's leadership and forward-thinking strategy to anchor Namibian youth at the core of the country's growing energy economy. With major discoveries in the Orange Basin and increasing momentum towards first oil, initiatives like this are essential to ensure local capacity meets international operational standards.

In addition to its flagship scholarship program, Petrofund has introduced several strategic initiatives to accelerate youth integration into Namibia's oil and gas industry. Through its expanded on-the-job training program, more than 82 young professionals have been deployed across various technical roles in collaboration with premier service and operating companies including TechnipFMC, SBM, Subsea 7, Baker Hughes, Halliburton, SLB, BW Energy, Shell, ReconAfrica, TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy. Petrofund has also signed ten memoranda of understanding to deepen these partnerships and enhance practical industry exposure. Additionally, the government-led fund is developing a national oil and gas CV repository – set to launch in Q4 2025 – to bridge the gap between skilled graduates and industry demand.

Petrofund is also strengthening its collaboration with Namibian institutions of higher learning. Partners include the Namibia University of Science and Technology and University of Namibia, along with regulatory authorities such as the Namibia Qualifications Authority; National Council for Higher Education; Namibia Training Authority; and Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Art and Culture. This initiative aims to introduce and accredit more oil and gas-related programs locally, enhancing access to technical education aligned with global industry standards. To date, Petrofund has invested over N$115 million to support 438 Namibians in petroleum-related studies, achieving a 90% internship and employment placement rate for its Master's level beneficiaries.

As Namibia progresses towards final investment decisions for high-impact offshore projects led by operators such as TotalEnergies and Shell, this program ensure that Namibians are equipped with the technical expertise to actively participate and lead in-country value creation. Imminent first production means Petrofund's holistic approach to human capital development can align with the country's Local Content Policy and sets the foundation for long-term, inclusive growth. The AEC supports these efforts as a model for Africa's youth empowerment in energy.

“Petrofund is setting the standard for what youth empowerment in Africa's energy sector should look like. By aligning skills development with industry demand and embracing inclusivity, Namibia is not just preparing its young people for jobs – it's preparing them for leadership. The Chamber fully supports these efforts, which will ensure that Namibians are not just bystanders, but key drivers of their energy future,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, AEC.

