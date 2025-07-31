403
Yalla Ajloun Tourist Bus Service To Boost Local Tourism Kicks Off
Ajloun, July 31 (Petra) – The Jordan Free and Development Zones Group (JFZG) on Thursday launched an open-top tourist bus service in Ajloun Governorate as part of its tourism initiative titled "Yalla Ajloun," aimed at enriching the visitor experience and showcasing the governorate's natural beauty and historical landmarks.
Chairperson of the Group's Board of Directors, Sakher Ajlouni, said the new service reflects the Group's broader strategy to enhance the local tourism offering. He noted that the Ajloun cable car project has significantly boosted rural tourism and positioned the governorate as a model of sustainable tourism development.
Ajlouni also announced ongoing work to establish the Ajloun National Park, a multi-activity destination designed to extend visitor stays and improve the overall tourism experience. He emphasized that the Yalla Ajloun project, including the newly launched bus service, builds on the tourism momentum generated by the cable car.
The open-top bus will depart from the cable car station near Ajloun Castle and pass by key attractions across the governorate, offering visitors a panoramic guided tour of Ajloun's major heritage and ecological sites.
