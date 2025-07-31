Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan Mull Over Progress On Major Railway Project With China

2025-07-31 05:09:12
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 31. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bakhtiyor Saidov, discussed joint efforts on major infrastructure projects, including the construction of the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant and the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz president.

During the talks, the sides touched on a broad range of bilateral cooperation areas, including the economy, investment, and culture.

President Zhaparov noted that the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have long been bound by common history, cultural ties, and shared values. He added that the official visit of Uzbekistan's top diplomat once again demonstrates the strong level of strategic partnership and close brotherly relations between the two countries.

Minister Saidov, in turn, reaffirmed Uzbekistan's commitment to advancing the goals set by the presidents of both nations.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport, the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will span 532.53 kilometers and include 20 stations: two at the border, one transshipment hub, four intermediate stations, and 13 passing loops. The official groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held on December 27, 2024, in Jalal-Abad, Kyrgyzstan.

Meanwhile, during a meeting with China's Minister of Transport Liu Wei in July 2025, Tajikistan's Minister of Transport Azim Ibrohim stated that the country is also interested in joining the railway project.

