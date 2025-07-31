Trump Advises Medvedev To 'Watch His Words'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Trump made the remarks on the social media platform Truth Social .

"Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let's keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he's still President, to watch his words," Trump wrote.

He also commented on U.S.-India relations, stating that he does not care what India does with Russia.

"They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world," he said.

Svyrydenko: Attack on Kyiv is Putin's response to Trump's deadlines

Earlier, Medvedev claimed that Trump had no right to dictate the timeline for peace talks.

On July 29, Trump gave Russia a ten-day deadline to agree to a ceasefire deal in Ukraine. On July 30, he announced a 25% tariff on imports from India starting August 1, as well as unspecified penalties for continuing to purchase Russian energy resources.

Photo: The White House