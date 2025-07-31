Independence Gold Intersects 52.46 Metres Grading 2.51 G/T Gold And 19.73 G/T Silver In The Johnny Vein At The 3Ts Project, BC
|Drill Hole
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Interval
(m)
| Gold
(g/t)
| Silver
(g/t)
|3TS-25-29
|4.00
|6.00
|2.00
|1.15
|9.50
|and
|10.00
|11.80
|1.80
|0.61
|3.89
|and
|20.92
|21.66
|0.74
|2.85
|9.46
|and
|25.66
|27.53
|1.87
|4.09
|20.32
|and
|33.00
|38.00
|5.00
|1.22
|2.40
|and
|44.06
|52.00
|7.94
|2.65
|10.71
|including
|44.06
|46.00
|1.94
|7.53
|32.47
|3TS-25-29
|63.17
|63.68
|0.51
|1.10
|13.73
|and
|66.00
|66.70
|0.70
|1.71
|28.57
|and
|71.00
|74.00
|3.00
|0.75
|15.33
|and
|80.68
|86.58
|5.90
|1.86
|17.29
|and
|88.00
|91.00
|3.00
|0.80
|2.00
|and
|102.70
|104.88
|2.18
|2.03
|4.13
|3TS-25-31
|65.05
|66.50
|1.45
|4.68
|5.52
|and
|67.69
|68.10
|0.41
|6.24
|4.88
|and
|73.54
|126.00
|52.46
|2.51
|19.73
|including
|79.18
|81.50
|2.32
|9.83
|28.02
|and including
|87.10
|90.00
|2.90
|7.16
|63.10
|and including
|109.36
|110.50
|1.14
|18.46
|33.33
|and
|155.00
|156.54
|1.54
|1.82
|5.84
Table 1: Significant Intercepts from the Johnny Vein
*The true widths of the veins are average 80-95% of the reported interval width
QA/QC Protocols
Samples consist of saw-cut (NQ) drill core with one-half retained for reference and one-half submitted for analysis. Samples were submitted in sealed plastic bags delivered to Bandstra Transportation for shipping to SGS Natural Resources Canada (SGS) labs in Burnaby, British Columbia, for sample preparation and analysis. Robotic sample preparation is used to ensure reproducibility and samples are pulverized to greater than 85% passing 75 microns. All samples are submitted for four acid digest with an ICP finish. Gold grades are obtained by fire assay with AAS finish. Samples which return greater than 10 parts per million gold and 100 parts per million silver are resubmitted for fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Sample batches consist of core samples, control standards, blanks and duplicates. Blanks and control standards (QAQC) are inserted into each batch of samples, with one QAQC per 20 samples. QAQC samples that return values 10% outside of the expected range require samples from that internal batch to be rerun by the lab. SGS laboratories operate under a Quality Management System that complies with ISO/IEC 17025. SGS's minerals laboratory in Burnaby is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) for specific mineral tests listed on the scope of accreditation to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard. Please see SGS Analytical Methods for further details regarding analytical procedures.
About Independence
Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website .
Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and who is an independent consultant for the Company, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP.
"Randy Turner"
Randy Turner, President and CEO
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Drill Hole Information from this release
|Drill Hole
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Azimuth*
|Dip
|Total Meterage
|3TS-25-29
|363045
|5876905
|1218
|170
|70
|144
|3TS-25-30
|363067
|5876940
|1216
|270
|70
|106
|3TS-25-31
|363067
|5876940
|1216
|220
|65
|158
* All drill hole locations are in NAD83, Zone 10 Datum
**Based on true north. For magnetic declination add 17.5 degrees
All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Independence within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Independence's public filings under Independence Gold Corp.'s SEDAR+ profile at . Although Independence has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Independence disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.
No comment