Bad Day For German Tiktokers In India? Two Influencers Detained By Bengaluru Police For Filming Without Permission
Popular German TikToker Noel Robinson, known for his viral dance reels and distinctive Afro hairstyle, was briefly detained by Bengaluru Police this week while filming a street video in traditional Indian attire.
In a video shared on social media, Robinson is seen dancing in public before being approached by officers and escorted away in a police vehicle. He later revealed that he was taken to the police station for about 15 minutes and fined for shooting without permission after“too many people” gathered at the spot.Also Read | Bengaluru police pulls an Ed Sheeran on Younes Zarou on Church Street
“This was my first time being taken to the police station!! I was scared they would send me to prison, but luckily everything was fine. I'm safe and I love India!” Robinson wrote in the caption.
He later reassured fans in the comments,“Don't be sorry, guys! This could have happened in every country! It's not about India!! One little experience like that won't take away my love for India.”Younes Zarou was removed by cops
In a similar scene, German YouTuber Younes Zarou, who commands over 21 million followers, was stopped by Cubbon Park police while filming on Bengaluru's bustling Church Street.Also Read | 'Kept following us': Bengaluru women share chilling video of being chased by men
A video shared by the influencer showed him waving at a large crowd before police intervened and escorted him into a vehicle. The clip, captioned“Free Younes,” went viral and sparked concern among his fanbase.Younes Zarou's IG story
Bengaluru Police later clarified that Zarou had not been detained. He was taken away briefly and dropped off at another location after assuring officers that he would not return to Church Street that day.Public attention, private concern
The twin incidents have reignited conversations about the growing presence of international influencers in India.Also Read | Bengaluru techie now earns ₹46 lakh per annum, recalls mother's sacrifices
Netizens had mixed reactions. While many rallied behind the creators, praising their love for India, others called for more caution and responsibility.
