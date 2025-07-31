'War 2' FIRST Song Out: Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advanis Impress Fans With Their Chemistry In 'Aavan Jaavan' Romantic Track

The makers of 'War 2' have finally released the first single from the movie, and it's none other than a romantic song featuring Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan's heartfelt chemistry. The song is titled 'Aavan Jaavan.'

The superhit 'Kesariya' song team reunited to produce another romantic hit for the Yash Raj Films banner film 'War 2.' Titled 'Aavan Jaavan,' the romantic track is sung by Arjit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi while the music is composed by Pritam. The heartwarming lyrics of the song are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The groovy romantic track features superstars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in their coolest ever selves. The song is filled with romance between the actors as they travel to different locations.

Kiara stole the show with her stunning looks in the movie, while Hrithik, as usual, ruled the dance floor with his effortless hook step of the song 'Aavan Jaavan.'

The makers have released the song on Kiara Advani's birthday today. Taking to their Instagram handle, YRF shared the song on Thursday.

War 2 has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles. The makers recently released the trailer of the film.

The two-minute and thirty-five-second trailer begins with a heartfelt monologue from Hrithik Roshan, narrating his decision to live his life as a "nameless, faceless shadow" to protect the nation.

It was immediately followed by Jr NTR's narration in which he strives to "fight the battles of the nation which no one else can," signifying his true love for the nation.

Apart from his impactful dialogue delivery, the actor also stunned his fans with a near-perfect physique in the trailer. Kiara Advani looks gorgeous and dangerous in the trailer.

She was seen romancing with Hrithik Roshan while kicking and headbutting him in the next scene of the trailer. As per the video, the movie narrates the tale of two Indian soldiers who are at each other's throats due to their contrasting ideologies towards patriotism.

Ayan Mukerji seems to have left no stone unturned when it came to filming the action scenes. From shooting the action scenes on the roof of the moving train to the much-awaited clash between Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan in an ice cave, the 'War 2' trailer appears to tick the necessary check boxes of a blockbuster Bollywood action thriller.

War 2 is slated to release in theatres on August 14, 2025. (ANI)