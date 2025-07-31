Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Toyota Reigns as World’s Top-Selling Automaker for 6th Year

2025-07-31 04:39:21
(MENAFN) Toyota Motor has secured its position as the world’s top-selling automaker for the sixth year running, achieving a remarkable 5.5 million vehicle sales during the first half of 2025, according to the company’s financial report published Wednesday.

The Japanese manufacturer saw a 7.4% increase in global vehicle sales compared to the same period last year, marking the highest half-year sales volume in Toyota’s history.

Domestic sales surged by 27.4%, reaching 1 million vehicles, while international sales grew by 3.6% to total 4.5 million units. These numbers include vehicles from Daihatsu, the minicar producer, and Hino, known for its pickup trucks—both subsidiaries within the Toyota Motor Group.

Toyota's sales in the US climbed 4.2% to 1.24 million units, and in China, sales rose 6.8%, hitting 837,744 units over the six months.

These strong figures helped Toyota outpace its nearest competitor, Volkswagen AG, which reported a more modest 1.3% increase to 4.41 million vehicles sold globally between January and June 2025, compared with the first half of 2024.

