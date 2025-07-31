403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Toyota Reigns as World’s Top-Selling Automaker for 6th Year
(MENAFN) Toyota Motor has secured its position as the world’s top-selling automaker for the sixth year running, achieving a remarkable 5.5 million vehicle sales during the first half of 2025, according to the company’s financial report published Wednesday.
The Japanese manufacturer saw a 7.4% increase in global vehicle sales compared to the same period last year, marking the highest half-year sales volume in Toyota’s history.
Domestic sales surged by 27.4%, reaching 1 million vehicles, while international sales grew by 3.6% to total 4.5 million units. These numbers include vehicles from Daihatsu, the minicar producer, and Hino, known for its pickup trucks—both subsidiaries within the Toyota Motor Group.
Toyota's sales in the US climbed 4.2% to 1.24 million units, and in China, sales rose 6.8%, hitting 837,744 units over the six months.
These strong figures helped Toyota outpace its nearest competitor, Volkswagen AG, which reported a more modest 1.3% increase to 4.41 million vehicles sold globally between January and June 2025, compared with the first half of 2024.
The Japanese manufacturer saw a 7.4% increase in global vehicle sales compared to the same period last year, marking the highest half-year sales volume in Toyota’s history.
Domestic sales surged by 27.4%, reaching 1 million vehicles, while international sales grew by 3.6% to total 4.5 million units. These numbers include vehicles from Daihatsu, the minicar producer, and Hino, known for its pickup trucks—both subsidiaries within the Toyota Motor Group.
Toyota's sales in the US climbed 4.2% to 1.24 million units, and in China, sales rose 6.8%, hitting 837,744 units over the six months.
These strong figures helped Toyota outpace its nearest competitor, Volkswagen AG, which reported a more modest 1.3% increase to 4.41 million vehicles sold globally between January and June 2025, compared with the first half of 2024.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment