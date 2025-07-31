403
Detention warrant to be enforced on ex-South Korean leader
(MENAFN) A special counsel team announced Thursday that it will enforce a detention warrant to bring jailed former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in for questioning later this week.
The team, led by Special Counsel Min Joong-ki, said an assistant special counsel, a prosecutor, and an investigator will visit the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, located just south of Seoul, at 9 a.m. on Friday to carry out the warrant.
The detention order was issued earlier that day by the Seoul Central District Court after Yoon, who is currently detained on charges related to his unsuccessful attempt to impose martial law last December, ignored two summonses for questioning this week.
Min’s team is probing allegations that Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, interfered in the nomination process for candidates in the 2022 parliamentary by-elections via a self-described power broker named Myung Tae-kyun.
Yoon’s legal team has argued that the former president cannot comply with the summonses due to worsening health issues. After news of the planned detention surfaced, his lawyers submitted medical records along with a doctor’s note and diagnosis to the detention facility on the same day.
In a statement to the media, Yoon’s lawyers noted that while the former president underwent a medical examination at the detention center, the evaluation was limited. They added that he is scheduled for an eye procedure next month, citing a growing risk of blindness.
This marks the second detention warrant issued against Yoon. In January, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials detained him at the presidential residence under a court order, transferring him to the same detention center, where he remained until his unexpected release in March.
