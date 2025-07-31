Isopropyl Acetate Market Is Projected To Reach Nearly USD 800 Million By 2035, With A CAGR Of 5.2%

Isopropyl Acetate Market

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global isopropyl acetate market is projected to grow from USD 481.4 million in 2025 to USD 799.2 million by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. This growth is being fueled by its widespread applications in key industries including automotive, pharmaceuticals, personal care, coatings, and packaging.The rising demand from the automotive industry is a primary driver of market growth. Automotive compounds and adhesives, which are essential for vehicle manufacturing and maintenance, are extensively used with isopropyl acetate.The market for isopropyl acetate is expected to grow as the automotive industry continues to expand globally, driven by rising consumer demand and advancements in automotive technologies. This will result in a greater demand for high-quality coatings and adhesives.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this ReportKey Takeaways from Market Study:1. The global isopropyl acetate market is projected to increase from USD 481.4 million in 2025 to USD 799.2 million by 2035.2. Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.3. Growth is driven by increasing demand from end-user industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, and personal care.4. North America and East Asia are key regional markets, owing to robust industrial bases.5. Demand for isopropyl acetate as a solvent is rising due to its favorable chemical properties and low toxicity.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Isopropyl Acetate Market:Prominent players in the market include SEQENS SPS, DOW, EASTMAN Chemical Company, INEOS, Monument Chemical, and Pidilite Industries Ltd.Key Growth DriversThe isopropyl acetate market is being driven by several factors:Automotive Industry Expansion: Increasing use of isopropyl acetate in OEM coatings, refinishes, and plastics is contributing to rising demand. The compound's quick evaporation rate and compatibility with a wide range of resins make it a preferred choice in this sector. Additionally, the shift toward electric vehicles and the demand for environmentally compliant coatings have further accelerated adoption.Pharmaceutical Sector Demand: Isopropyl acetate is gaining popularity as an effective intermediate and solvent in drug formulations due to its low toxicity and efficient evaporation. As global healthcare spending rises and chronic diseases become more prevalent, pharmaceutical manufacturers are scaling up production and sourcing more high-quality solvents.Booming Personal Care Segment: The use of isopropyl acetate in perfumes, nail polish removers, and other personal grooming products is growing steadily. The compound enhances product performance by promoting faster drying and improved solubility of other ingredients, catering to a rising consumer base focused on hygiene and grooming.Regional InsightsAsia Pacific remains the leading region in terms of consumption and production. Rapid industrialization, a growing middle-class population, and strong manufacturing bases in countries like China and India are contributing significantly to market expansion.North America and Europe follow closely behind. In these regions, the mature automotive and healthcare sectors, coupled with increasing regulatory scrutiny for safe and eco-friendly solvents, are supporting steady growth. The preference for low-VOC and sustainable solvent options in developed economies is creating new opportunities for manufacturers.Get Full Access of the Complete Report:More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Isopropyl Acetate Market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The isopropyl acetate market is segmented by grade (>98% and <98%), function (additive, intermediate, plasticizers, stabilizers, others), and application (printing inks, automotive, coatings, plastics, packaging, personal care, pharmaceuticals, cleaning fluids, perfumes, and others). By end-user, it includes semiconductor & electronics, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food & beverage, chemicals, water purification, and cosmetics. Regionally, the market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:The global emollient esters market is projected to increase from USD 361.4 million in 2025 to USD 724.3 million by 2035, with a CAGR of 7.2%, driven by the rising popularity of clean beauty, natural formulations, and multifunctional esters like isopropyl palmitate and caprylic/capric triglycerideThe global isopropanol market is projected to increase from USD 3.6 billion in 2025 to USD 4.6 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 2.4%, driven by increasing demand for isopropanol in disinfectants, high-purity solvents for electronics manufacturing,About Us:Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. 