Aluminium Foil Prices Q2 2025: Global And Regional Price Trend IMARC Group



USA: US$ 5180/MT

Germany: US$ 4903/MT

Japan: US$ 4845/MT

Turkey: US$ 4748/MT Argentina: US$ 5987/MT



Aluminium Foil Prices Analysis Q2 2025 :

In Q2 2025, the Aluminium Foil market saw mixed price trends across key global regions. While some areas experienced moderate price corrections, others witnessed steady increases due to shifting supply-demand dynamics and global trade influences.



Regional Prices Movement:



. USA: Aluminium Foil Price Index remained relatively stable with slight upward movement driven by resilient downstream demand and consistent industrial consumption.

. Germany: Prices showed a marginal decline amid weaker manufacturing output and slower packaging sector growth.

. Japan: A modest drop in Aluminium Foil prices was observed due to subdued demand and high inventory levels.

. Turkey: The market witnessed minor fluctuations with a downward trend influenced by local currency volatility and reduced exports.

. Argentina: Aluminium Foil prices surged sharply due to higher input costs and increased transportation expenses, coupled with strong local demand.



Factors Affecting Aluminium Foil Prices

. Demand-Side Factors:

Growth in the food packaging, pharmaceutical, and insulation sectors drove consistent demand for Aluminium Foil. Seasonal demand spikes, particularly in consumer packaging, also played a role.

. Supply-Side Factors:

Raw material availability, energy costs, and refinery output significantly influenced supply. Logistic disruptions and higher operational costs further impacted the overall price of Aluminium Foil.



Global Aluminium Foil Market Analysis

The global Aluminium Foil market continued to expand in Q2 2025, supported by rising demand from end-user industries like automotive, electronics, and consumer packaging. Key producers maintained steady output levels, but regional constraints created temporary imbalances in availability.



Key Growth Drivers

. Growing preference for sustainable and recyclable packaging materials is accelerating Aluminium Foil demand.

. Expansion of the pharmaceutical and healthcare packaging sectors is contributing to sustained consumption.

. Technological innovation in foil rolling and surface treatment is enhancing product performance and usability.

. Increasing construction and insulation projects globally are positively influencing Aluminium Foil future price trends.



