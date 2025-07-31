UAE Cybersecurity Council Partners With Rilian Technologies

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The UAE Cybersecurity Council has entered into a significant partnership with Rilian Technologies, aiming to enhance the security of the nation's critical infrastructure. This collaboration, established in conjunction with CPX Holding, will integrate state-of-the-art technology solutions, both from local and international partners, to safeguard the country's vital digital and physical assets.

This strategic move reflects the UAE's commitment to fortifying its cybersecurity framework in an era of growing digital threats. The involvement of global giants like Google Cloud, along with key international cybersecurity providers, underscores the comprehensive nature of the initiative. The partnership will focus on implementing next-generation security technologies to protect the UAE's vital infrastructure from evolving cyber threats.

The partnership is also a response to the increasing sophistication of cyber-attacks targeting critical national assets worldwide. As cyber threats evolve in complexity, governments are recognising the need for robust, forward-thinking cybersecurity strategies. The UAE's latest agreement with Rilian Technologies aims to pre-emptively address these challenges with an innovative, multi-layered approach.

Rilian Technologies, known for its advanced cybersecurity solutions, will deploy its expertise alongside leading technological partners, offering highly advanced protection mechanisms. By combining artificial intelligence, machine learning, and real-time threat detection, the initiative seeks to not only protect but also anticipate potential vulnerabilities within the infrastructure. This proactive approach is seen as a key factor in improving national security resilience.

The collaboration will also focus on enhancing incident response times and improving system recovery capabilities. As cyber risks grow more complex, the need for fast and effective incident management has become more urgent. The cybersecurity landscape is rapidly evolving, and the UAE government has recognised the necessity of equipping its infrastructure with the most cutting-edge solutions available.

The UAE's Cybersecurity Council has been making considerable strides in its efforts to protect the nation from digital threats. The agreement with Rilian Technologies marks another step towards a comprehensive national security strategy aimed at building long-term resilience in the face of both conventional and emerging threats. This approach aligns with the UAE's broader digital transformation plans, which include smart cities, automation, and increased reliance on digital platforms across industries.

At a global level, the partnership is also seen as a model for other nations looking to strengthen their cybersecurity frameworks. By collaborating with global tech giants, the UAE is setting a precedent in public-private partnerships aimed at addressing national security challenges. Furthermore, the cross-border collaboration underscores the importance of international cooperation in the digital age, where cyber-attacks often have global ramifications.

The UAE government has increasingly been vocal about the importance of robust cybersecurity in its national security strategy. The signing of this agreement is part of a broader national effort to build a more secure digital ecosystem, positioning the UAE as a leader in cybersecurity within the Gulf region.

