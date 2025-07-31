403
Egypt, Sudan Talks Target Peace Restoration in Sudan
(MENAFN) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a crucial phone discussion on Wednesday with Sudanese Foreign Minister Omar Siddiq, focusing on efforts to secure peace in Sudan.
According to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, the talks covered “Egypt’s efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in Sudan and preserving the resources of the Sudanese people, including discussions within the framework of the international quartet on Sudan, in which Egypt is engaged.”
Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt’s steadfast backing of “Sudan’s sovereignty, national institutions and the unity and territorial integrity of the country,” while stressing Egypt’s firm opposition to “any steps that would threaten Sudan’s unity.”
Siddiq acknowledged “Egypt’s continued support for Sudan’s sovereignty and security” and expressed hope to “further develop bilateral relations between the two countries,” the statement added.
Tensions escalate as the Sudanese Founding Alliance, dominated by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), announced on Saturday the creation of a parallel government headed by RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.
This follows the signing of a charter on February 22 in Kenya by the RSF and allied factions to form a rival government in Sudan.
Since April 2023, violent clashes between the Sudanese army and RSF have resulted in over 20,000 deaths and displaced 14 million people, according to the UN and local sources. However, research conducted by US universities places the death toll closer to 130,000.
