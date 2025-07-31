2025 GT World Challenge Beijing E-Town Round To Debut In October

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Organizing Committee of the 2025 GT World Challenge Beijing E-Town Round

BEIJING, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 GT World Challenge Beijing E-Town Round will take place from October 17 to 19 at Tongming Lake in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (BDA, E-town). This event, blending top-tier motorsport with cutting-edge automotive technology, will concurrently host the New Energy Innovation Challenge and the Autonomous Driving Innovation Challenge, showcasing the deep integration of "sports, technology, and industry." This is not only a grand celebration of the synergy between the automotive industry and sports culture but also an important global platform for Beijing E-Town to demonstrate its strength as a "world-class hub for intelligent connected vehicles."

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The race will feature a temporary street circuit meeting FIA Grade 3 standards, spanning 4.9 kilometers with a maximum design speed of 299 km/h and an estimated lap time of 93.4 seconds. The track design artfully combines high-speed straights and challenging turns, linking the modern architecture of the National Industrial Park for Information Technology Application and Innovation, the natural landscapes of Tongming Lake, and urban commercial zones. This unique "dynamic scenic route" will create a one-of-a-kind visual spectacle for global street racing fans.

Currently, the event has attracted participation from globally renowned teams such as Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Aston Martin. Over 10,000 spectators are expected to attend in person.

Notably, the GT track will double as a "practical platform" and "testing ground" for advanced technologies. The concurrent New Energy Innovation Challenge and Autonomous Driving Innovation Challenge will leverage the race's international prestige and public engagement to foster a widely participatory automotive tech challenge brand, achieving a symbiotic synergy between "extreme racing and frontier innovation."

A spokesperson for the organizing committee stated that the simultaneous hosting of the GT World Challenge, New Energy Challenge, and Autonomous Driving Challenge represents a practical implementation and creative expression of BDA's "3+1+N" development model for intelligent connected new energy vehicles. This approach aims to enhance the global influence of local industries through a world-class racing IP; to accelerate technology commercialization via real-world scenarios in the New Energy Challenge; and to lead future mobility trends with the cutting-edge attributes of autonomous driving.

This initiative will establish a comprehensive value ecosystem of "premium racing viewing, technology application experiences, and future mobility vision," driving Beijing E-Town's goal of becoming a "world-class hub for intelligent connected vehicles" and injecting momentum into Beijing's bid to become an international consumer city.

During the event, the Tongming Lake area will be transformed into a vibrant "automotive carnival." The thunderous roar of GT race cars will form a striking contrast to the serene, cutting-edge technology of new energy vehicles, while the pinpoint precision of autonomous driving will offer a fascinating counterpoint to the heart-pounding drifts of traditional racing. Family-friendly karting experiences, model car exhibitions, and interactive tech zones will invite visitors of all ages to join in the fun. As the organizers put it, this is not merely three separate competitions, but a panoramic celebration of the automotive industry's past, present, and future -- an event where everyone can discover their own automotive dream.

As one of the world's largest GT series, the 2025 GT World Challenge Beijing E-Town Round is co-organized by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports, the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area Administrative Committee, and the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of China. It is jointly hosted by SRO Motorsports Group and Shangyicheng (Beijing) Technology and Culture Group Co., Ltd. Global sponsorship opportunities are now open, offering partners a multi-dimensional value platform for global brand exposure, advanced technology showcases, and multi-scenario marketing.

Source: The Organizing Committee of the 2025 GT World Challenge Beijing E-Town Round

CONTACT: Email for Sponsorship Inquiries: ...