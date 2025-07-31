Moto G86 5G Launched In India With 6,720Mah Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera And More

Motorola has launched its new mid-range Moto G86 5G smartphone in India. The device comes packed with features like a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, 8GB RAM, Android 15, Motorola Halo UI, Super HD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, IP69 rating, a 50MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 32MP front camera, a powerful 6,720mAh battery, and 5G connectivity. The price is under ₹18,000.

Moto G86 5G Specifications

The Moto G86 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Running on Android 15 with Motorola's Halo UI, the Moto G86 offers expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD card. The 6.7-inch Super HD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness is another highlight. The display also supports HDR10+. Corning Gorilla Glass 7i provides screen protection. With IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance, and MIL-STD-810H certification, the Moto G86 5G stands out as a durable option in its segment.

Moto G86 5G Camera, Battery, and Connectivity

In terms of camera, the Moto G86 5G features a 50MP Sony IMX686 primary rear sensor, an 8MP ultrawide shooter with macro mode, and a 3-in-1 flicker sensor. The front camera is a 32MP sensor for selfies and video calling. Dual stereo speakers with Dolby technology enhance the audio experience. A massive 6,720mAh battery with 33W TurboPower charging adds to the phone's appeal. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, dual SIM support, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. An in-display fingerprint sensor is also present.

Moto G86 5G Price and Availability

The Moto G86 5G will be available in India in a single 8GB + 128GB variant. Sales will begin on August 6th via the Motorola India website and Flipkart. The phone is priced at Rs 17,999. Available in three colors, the Moto G86, like other Moto phones, features a vegan leather back panel.