403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tragic Plane Crash Claims Seven Lives in Southern Venezuela
(MENAFN) Seven people were killed in a military aircraft crash in the southern Venezuelan state of Amazonas on Tuesday, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez revealed in a social media statement Wednesday.
The plane, operated by the country’s military aviation forces, was on a mission to transport indigenous passengers when it went down. A total of ten individuals were on board, including three crew members.
According to the minister’s report, the co-pilot and six passengers lost their lives in the accident, while the fate of the remaining crew members has not been specified.
Minister Padrino Lopez emphasized that authorities are working swiftly to repatriate the victims’ bodies, aiming to complete this process as soon as possible. He also noted that the circumstances leading to the crash are still being thoroughly investigated to determine the cause.
The tragic incident has raised concerns over aviation safety in the remote Amazonas region, where military flights often serve critical transportation roles.
The plane, operated by the country’s military aviation forces, was on a mission to transport indigenous passengers when it went down. A total of ten individuals were on board, including three crew members.
According to the minister’s report, the co-pilot and six passengers lost their lives in the accident, while the fate of the remaining crew members has not been specified.
Minister Padrino Lopez emphasized that authorities are working swiftly to repatriate the victims’ bodies, aiming to complete this process as soon as possible. He also noted that the circumstances leading to the crash are still being thoroughly investigated to determine the cause.
The tragic incident has raised concerns over aviation safety in the remote Amazonas region, where military flights often serve critical transportation roles.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment