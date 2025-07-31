Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tragic Plane Crash Claims Seven Lives in Southern Venezuela


2025-07-31 03:17:35
(MENAFN) Seven people were killed in a military aircraft crash in the southern Venezuelan state of Amazonas on Tuesday, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez revealed in a social media statement Wednesday.

The plane, operated by the country’s military aviation forces, was on a mission to transport indigenous passengers when it went down. A total of ten individuals were on board, including three crew members.

According to the minister’s report, the co-pilot and six passengers lost their lives in the accident, while the fate of the remaining crew members has not been specified.

Minister Padrino Lopez emphasized that authorities are working swiftly to repatriate the victims’ bodies, aiming to complete this process as soon as possible. He also noted that the circumstances leading to the crash are still being thoroughly investigated to determine the cause.

The tragic incident has raised concerns over aviation safety in the remote Amazonas region, where military flights often serve critical transportation roles.

