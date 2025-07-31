Nithya Menon's Marriage Comments Go Viral, Add Buzz To 'Sir Madam' Promotions

Actress Nithya Menon made an interesting comment about marriage that's gone viral. The star, who hasn't hinted at marriage despite being 37, surprised fans with her recent remarks.

Actress Nithya Menon has earned special recognition in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages with her natural acting. Despite approaching the age of forty, she is still active on the silver screen. A comment she made during the promotions of Nithya Menon's latest film 'Sir Madam', is currently going viral on social media.

Nithya Menon's Marriage Comment Sparks Laughter

The film 'Sir Madam' starring Vijay Sethupathi as the hero and Nithya Menon as the heroine will soon be released in front of the Telugu audience. At an event held as part of the film promotions, media representatives questioned Nithya Menon about her marriage. Before responding to this, Nithya said, "The hero and director of this film have tried me a lot." Hearing her comment, the media team and the audience who attended the event burst into laughter.

Nithya Menon corrects her mistake

Immediately, hero Vijay Sethupathi intervened and suggested,“Say it correctly,” but Nithya Menon, realizing that she was wrong, immediately corrected herself and said,“The hero and the director tried a lot to convince me that you should get married, it is good to get married.” But Nithya Menon clarified that I was not convinced in this matter. The discussion that took place on this occasion caused a lot of laughter. The video related to Nithya Menon's comments is going viral on social media.

Nithya Menon Expresses Frustration Over Wedding Talks

Not only that, Nithya Menon said.. Why is it that whenever you see it, it's called a wedding? What's the point of this wedding? Wherever you go, they are killing you with the words "wedding, wedding"? Nithya Menon expressed her impatience in a way. Nithya Menon has not made a clear statement on marriage till now. She, who does not talk much about her personal life, surprised her fans with her comment this time. The clip related to this video has already gone viral on platforms like YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram. Currently, Nithya Menon's comments are trending.

The movie 'Sir Madam' is going to be released as a romantic drama. The movie, which was made as Thalaivan Thalaivi in Tamil, is being released in Telugu with the title Sir Madam. The movie is directed by Tamil director Arun R. While the interest in the movie has increased with the promotions, it must be said that this comment made by Nithya Menen has given more publicity to the movie.