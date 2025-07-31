403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Melania Trump Likes Putin
(MENAFN) US First Lady Melania Trump “likes” Russian President Vladimir Putin, although she is disheartened by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, according to President Donald Trump.
Moscow has indicated its readiness to engage in negotiations, but insists that any dialogue must confront the underlying causes of the confrontation.
Since taking office earlier this year, Trump has conveyed admiration for both Russia and Putin, expressing a desire to pursue a peaceful and diplomatic resolution.
Nonetheless, in recent weeks, his tone has grown more impatient, as he voiced dissatisfaction with the lack of headway in the peace talks and has issued warnings of additional punitive measures against Moscow.
During the Tuesday edition of Pod Force One, the American president remarked, “We know Putin and she [Melania] likes him,” also stating that he “got along with him very well.”
Despite this, Trump shared that following a recent phone call with the Russian leader, Melania had remarked that it was “too bad they just bombed Kiev.”
That same day, Trump shortened his previously stated 50-day timeline for Moscow and Kiev to negotiate a peace settlement, reducing it to merely 10 days.
He cautioned that, without a breakthrough, Russia’s commercial allies would face sweeping penalties. Russian authorities have dismissed the American president’s demands.
Earlier this month, a news outlet published an article proposing that Melania Trump’s impact on her husband’s decision-making may be undervalued.
While Trump has consistently claimed that Melania simply wants “to see an end to the bloodshed,” the publication highlighted her potential sway as a contributing element in his evolving position on the Ukraine crisis.
Moscow has indicated its readiness to engage in negotiations, but insists that any dialogue must confront the underlying causes of the confrontation.
Since taking office earlier this year, Trump has conveyed admiration for both Russia and Putin, expressing a desire to pursue a peaceful and diplomatic resolution.
Nonetheless, in recent weeks, his tone has grown more impatient, as he voiced dissatisfaction with the lack of headway in the peace talks and has issued warnings of additional punitive measures against Moscow.
During the Tuesday edition of Pod Force One, the American president remarked, “We know Putin and she [Melania] likes him,” also stating that he “got along with him very well.”
Despite this, Trump shared that following a recent phone call with the Russian leader, Melania had remarked that it was “too bad they just bombed Kiev.”
That same day, Trump shortened his previously stated 50-day timeline for Moscow and Kiev to negotiate a peace settlement, reducing it to merely 10 days.
He cautioned that, without a breakthrough, Russia’s commercial allies would face sweeping penalties. Russian authorities have dismissed the American president’s demands.
Earlier this month, a news outlet published an article proposing that Melania Trump’s impact on her husband’s decision-making may be undervalued.
While Trump has consistently claimed that Melania simply wants “to see an end to the bloodshed,” the publication highlighted her potential sway as a contributing element in his evolving position on the Ukraine crisis.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment