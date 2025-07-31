Asiarf Unveils Full Wi-Fi 7 Ecosystem: High-Speed Modules, Platforms, And Adapters For AI PC And Server Use

AsiaRF Wi-Fi 7 Module The Next Leap in Ultra-Fast Wireless Connectivity

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AsiaRF is excited to announce the launch of its comprehensive Wi-Fi 7 ecosystem, featuring a cutting-edge suite of wireless modules, advanced development platforms, and innovative adapter cards . This robust ecosystem includes high-performance Wi-Fi 7 wireless router modules such as the AW7990-NPD, AW7990-AE1, AW7991-AE2, and the flagship AW7995-AE1, equipped with the latest BE series chipset. Additionally, AsiaRF introduces two multifunctional development platforms, AP7988-002 and AP7988-003, designed to support seamless integration for AI PCs and server applications.High-Speed Modules Tailored for Diverse ApplicationsIn a world increasingly reliant on high-speed and reliable wireless connectivity, the AW7990-NPD and AW7990-AE1 modules are optimized to support maximum speeds of up to 3,600 Mbps, catering perfectly to smart homes and small office setups where stable connections are essential. Meanwhile, the AW7991-AE2 module offers an impressive transmission speed of up to 5,000 Mbps, specifically tailored for medium-sized enterprises and high-density applications. For enterprise-level networks, automation lines, AR/VR experiences, and 8K streaming, the AW7995-AE1 module stands out with its remarkable capability of delivering speeds up to 14,000 Mbps.Advanced Tri-Band Technology and Enhanced SecurityThe core features of these modules include tri-band operation (2.4GHz / 5GHz / 6GHz) that supports Multi-Link Operation (MLO) for simultaneous multi-band data transmission. This advancement is complemented by third-generation OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology, ensuring ultra-low latency and stable connections across multiple devices. Enhanced security is provided through WPA3 encryption and secure boot mechanisms, while energy-efficient design supports smart power management.Powerful Development Platforms for AI and Edge ComputingAsiaRF's AP7988 series development platforms are purposefully engineered for high performance and fortified security. The AP7988-002 platform enables Wi-Fi 7 transmission speeds of up to 19,000 Mbps, powered by a quad-core ARM Cortex-A73 MediaTek MT7988A processor, making it ideal for edge computing and AI applications. This platform also features support for LTE/5G connectivity, an M.2 B Key slot for SSD expansion, and built-in GPS modules for precise location tracking. The AP7988-003 platform is designed for portable network video recording (NVR) applications, seamlessly integrating with the AW7995-AE1 module to support comprehensive video streaming and storage capabilities.Industrial-Grade Adapter Cards for Seamless IntegrationTo meet the rigorous demands of high-performance Wi-Fi 7 applications, AsiaRF has also introduced two industrial-grade adapter cards, designed for seamless integration with AI PCs, servers, and embedded platforms. The M.2 A+E Key Wi-Fi module to PCIe adapter card (ACPX1-201) ensures stable high-current output, while the Mini PCIe Wi-Fi module to PCIe adapter card (PCENGFF-NA1) provides a plug-and-play feature, making it easy for existing platforms to upgrade to Wi-Fi 7 capabilities.Commitment to Innovation and Next-Generation ConnectivityThis latest offering from AsiaRF not only addresses the pressing needs for high-speed and secure wireless connections but also showcases the company's commitment to innovation and quality, enabling OEMs, system integrators, and enterprises to deploy next-generation wireless networks and smart edge devices.Versatile Solutions for Smart Homes to Enterprise NetworksIn summary, AsiaRF's comprehensive Wi-Fi 7 ecosystem provides a versatile and high-performance solution for various applications, ranging from smart homes to enterprise-level networks. Readers interested in learning more about these exciting new products can find additional information on AsiaRF's website .

Paul Lai

AsiaRF Co., Ltd.

+886 2 2940 7880

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.