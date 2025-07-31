Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump enforces 50 percent tariff on Brazil

2025-07-31 02:45:00
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that imposes a 50% tariff on all imports from Brazil starting August 1, claiming the South American country threatens America’s national security, foreign policy, and economy.

The new tariff raises the previous rate by 40% and accuses Brazil of multiple violations, including alleged serious human rights abuses that have weakened the rule of law. Trump specifically criticized the political persecution of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently facing trial over accusations of plotting a coup following his 2022 election loss.

The executive order states that members of the Brazilian government are engaging in politically motivated intimidation and human rights violations by targeting Bolsonaro, which contributes to the erosion of legal norms in Brazil.

Trump had first announced plans for the sweeping tariff in a letter posted on Truth Social earlier this month, calling for an end to what he described as a “witch hunt” against Bolsonaro, whom he called “highly respected.”

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva responded by vowing to defend Brazil’s interests and dismissing Trump’s letter as “fake news” and an unprecedented breach of diplomatic protocol. Lula emphasized that Trump was elected to lead the U.S., not to act as “emperor of the world.”

In addition to Brazil, Trump recently threatened to impose a 10% tariff on all BRICS countries, accusing the bloc of attempting to undermine the U.S. dollar’s global dominance. On the same day as the Brazil tariff announcement, Trump also targeted India with a 25% tariff and additional sanctions over its ongoing trade with Russia. India vowed to take all necessary measures to protect its interests and reaffirmed its commitment to negotiating a fair and balanced trade agreement with the U.S.

