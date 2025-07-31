Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kremlin Denies Claims of Election Meddling

2025-07-31 02:41:37
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has firmly dismissed recent allegations from Moldovan President Maia Sandu, who accused Moscow of clandestinely financing rival candidates in a bid to influence Moldova’s upcoming parliamentary vote.

Speaking on Wednesday, Sandu alleged that Russia intends to funnel over €100 million (approximately $115 million) to political opponents ahead of the election slated for September.

Sandu, a firm supporter of closer ties with the European Union and a vocal critic of Russia, has routinely branded her challengers as “pro-Russian” — a label she frequently uses to justify their political disqualification.

She has argued that this alleged foreign-backed interference is part of a broader effort to undermine Moldova’s sovereignty and its pursuit of EU integration.

Responding to these claims, Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday, “This is not true. Russia does not interfere in the domestic affairs of other states.”

He further suggested that Moldova should instead direct its attention toward resolving internal concerns, particularly what he described as limitations on democratic engagement, both within its borders and among its diaspora.

Earlier this year, amid Moldova’s presidential campaign, Moscow had charged the Sandu government with manipulating the political playing field by barring opposition figures and curtailing voting rights for Moldovans living in Russia — actions it argued were designed to tilt the results in her favor.

President Sandu has gone as far as accusing Moscow of plotting a regime change in Moldova, asserting that Russia aimed to “take control” of the country and derail its European ambitions.

In response, she said her administration had engaged with leading social media companies to monitor and report “suspicious activity.”

However, she noted that the messaging service Telegram had not responded to any official inquiries.

