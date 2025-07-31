403
Microsoft Crosses USD4T Market Cap Milestone
(MENAFN) U.S. tech behemoth Microsoft crossed the $4 trillion market cap milestone in after-hours trading Wednesday, fueled by quarterly earnings that surpassed Wall Street forecasts—thanks largely to soaring cloud revenues from Azure and related services.
Shares of Microsoft jumped 8.28%, reaching $555.74 after the bell.
Should this upward momentum continue into Thursday’s session, Microsoft is poised to become only the second company to breach the $4 trillion mark, following Nvidia.
According to financial results published Wednesday, the company posted a net income of $27.23 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter ending June 30—an increase of 24% from $22.04 billion in the same period last year.
Revenue also surged 18% year-over-year, hitting $76.44 billion, up from $64.7 billion.
Earnings per share rose 24% to $3.65 in the April-June timeframe, outpacing analyst projections.
A standout contributor was Microsoft’s cloud segment: revenue from server products and cloud services climbed 27%, with Azure and related offerings driving a 39% revenue boost.
The Productivity and Business Processes division—which includes LinkedIn and Microsoft Office—generated $33.11 billion in revenue, a 16% year-over-year increase.
Meanwhile, the More Personal Computing segment, which covers video gaming, consumer electronics, Windows, and search advertising, reported $13.45 billion in revenue, marking a 9% uptick.
Microsoft also logged $1.71 billion in other expenses for the quarter. This figure encompasses recognized losses from equity method investments, such as its stake in OpenAI. By comparison, other expenses totaled $623 million in the prior quarter.
