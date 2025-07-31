Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Microsoft Crosses USD4T Market Cap Milestone

Microsoft Crosses USD4T Market Cap Milestone


2025-07-31 02:37:54
(MENAFN) U.S. tech behemoth Microsoft crossed the $4 trillion market cap milestone in after-hours trading Wednesday, fueled by quarterly earnings that surpassed Wall Street forecasts—thanks largely to soaring cloud revenues from Azure and related services.

Shares of Microsoft jumped 8.28%, reaching $555.74 after the bell.

Should this upward momentum continue into Thursday’s session, Microsoft is poised to become only the second company to breach the $4 trillion mark, following Nvidia.

According to financial results published Wednesday, the company posted a net income of $27.23 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter ending June 30—an increase of 24% from $22.04 billion in the same period last year.

Revenue also surged 18% year-over-year, hitting $76.44 billion, up from $64.7 billion.

Earnings per share rose 24% to $3.65 in the April-June timeframe, outpacing analyst projections.

A standout contributor was Microsoft’s cloud segment: revenue from server products and cloud services climbed 27%, with Azure and related offerings driving a 39% revenue boost.

The Productivity and Business Processes division—which includes LinkedIn and Microsoft Office—generated $33.11 billion in revenue, a 16% year-over-year increase.

Meanwhile, the More Personal Computing segment, which covers video gaming, consumer electronics, Windows, and search advertising, reported $13.45 billion in revenue, marking a 9% uptick.

Microsoft also logged $1.71 billion in other expenses for the quarter. This figure encompasses recognized losses from equity method investments, such as its stake in OpenAI. By comparison, other expenses totaled $623 million in the prior quarter.

MENAFN31072025000045017169ID1109866283

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search