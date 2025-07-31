Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Strikes Kill 13 Palestinians, Including Children

2025-07-31 02:32:08
(MENAFN) At least 13 individuals lost their lives and several others sustained injuries in a series of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Thursday, according to medical sources cited by media.

In northern Gaza City, the Israeli military launched a strike on a residential apartment belonging to a Palestinian family. The attack claimed three lives and left multiple people wounded. The impact of the strike ignited a fire at the scene.

Elsewhere in the central Gaza Strip, five displaced Palestinians were killed after Israeli forces shelled their tents in Deir al-Balah.

In southern Gaza’s Al-Mawasi area, Israeli drone attacks killed five civilians—including four children—and injured over 15 others in Khan Younis, medical sources reported.

Despite growing international pressure to halt its military campaign, the Israeli army has continued its offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023. More than 60,000 Palestinians have been killed in the ongoing operation, which has ravaged infrastructure and triggered a dire food crisis across the region.

Earlier this week, two Israeli human rights organizations, B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights, directly accused the Israeli government of committing genocide in Gaza. The groups cited “the systematic destruction of Palestinian society and the deliberate dismantling of the territory’s health care system.”

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity related to military actions in Gaza.

Additionally, Israel is currently defending itself against genocide allegations brought before the International Court of Justice over its prolonged war in the enclave.

