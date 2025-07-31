Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US State Dept believes White House prepared for Russia sanctions backfire


2025-07-31 02:26:06
(MENAFN) The U.S. State Department said it assumes the White House is weighing potential economic consequences as it considers imposing secondary sanctions on countries that continue to purchase Russian energy. The statement follows President Donald Trump’s recent ultimatum, giving a 10-day deadline for resolving the Ukraine conflict, with the warning that failure to comply could lead to penalties on nations doing business with Moscow.

During a press briefing, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce was asked whether such sanctions might be too harsh, especially for U.S. allies. “I would presume, as we should, that all of the impact would be considered,” she replied, emphasizing that President Trump is not making decisions impulsively and that such consequences have likely been factored into the broader strategy from the outset.

Russian officials dismissed Trump’s threats, claiming they would hinder peace efforts. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov reiterated that external pressure will not deter Russia from pursuing its strategic goals. Trump himself admitted there’s no guarantee his latest approach will change Moscow’s position on the conflict.

Meanwhile, some lawmakers in Congress are pushing for a new bill that would authorize tariffs as high as 500% on countries that continue importing Russian oil and gas. Senator Lindsey Graham, a key sponsor, described the proposed tariffs as a "sledgehammer" to strengthen the president’s hand.

Experts have cautioned that these moves could backfire, especially given the involvement of major energy importers like China, India, and Türkiye. Analysts and media, including The New York Times, warned that such sanctions could drive global oil prices sharply higher and escalate Trump’s broader trade tensions. The paper also noted that earlier efforts, such as the Western-imposed price cap on Russian oil, have largely failed to significantly reduce Moscow’s energy revenue.

