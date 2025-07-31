Airfide Unveils Wi-Fi Halow Occupancy Sensor At COMNEXT Japan

Edge AI Meets Long Range Connectivity in a New Benchmark for Private, Scalable IoT Building Sensing

TOKYO, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Airfide Networks . has today announced the general availability of its next-generation of Micro-mobility occupancy sensor AFN6843 , now enhanced with Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity. The announcement, made at COMNEXT Japan, follows three months of successful field testing and marks a pivotal step forward in scalable, privacy-first smart building technology.

Built on Airfide's proven mmWave and Edge AI sensing architecture, the new sensor integrates Morse Micro's MM6108 Wi-Fi HaLow SoC. This enables 10x better coverage distance than Wi-Fi 4/5/6/7 while maintaining ultra-low power and high reliability for commercial and industrial IoT deployments.

"The Wi-Fi HaLow-enabled version of our sensor unlocks the potential of truly wireless, long-range, privacy-compliant occupancy detection," said Venkat Kalkunte, CEO at Airfide. "From elderly care and smart offices to public transport hubs and warehouses, this device transforms how spaces are monitored - no cameras, no wearables, just insights."

Key features:



Long-range wireless with sub-GHz Wi-Fi HaLow, enabling whole-building coverage

Edge AI detection of occupancy, presence, motion, fall events, and more

Non-intrusive sensing using mmWave radar sensor for people counting and angle information

Cloud platform for live monitoring and actionable insights Android and Apple iOS application for real-time monitoring and deployment

Use cases:



Smart buildings and offices: Automate HVAC and lighting, optimize desk usage, monitor occupancy density

Healthcare and aged care: Fall detection, inactivity alerts, presence monitoring without compromising privacy

Retail and public spaces: People counting, dwell time analytics, queue monitoring and heatmaps Industrial and logistics: Worker tracking in hazardous zones, object detection, zone safety compliance alerts

"This collaboration is helping us bring to life scalable, secure, and standards-based wireless sensing for the next wave of IoT - what we call IoT 2.0," said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO at Morse Micro. "Airfide's use of the MM6108 in a real-world application is another great example of Wi-Fi HaLow's potential."

Airfide Networks' Wi-Fi HaLow Occupancy Sensor will be on display at COMNEXT Japan. For demos or media inquiries, please visit [Booth C12-6(Private 5G)].

About Airfide Networks

Airfide is an innovation led company who are focusing on AI-driven solutions for privacy-sensitive environments. Its mmWave and edge AI-based sensors power smarter decisions in commercial buildings, healthcare, retail, and beyond.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is the leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company, revolutionizing IoT connectivity with award-winning technology. Headquartered in Sydney, with global offices in the United States, Taiwan, China, India, Japan and the United Kingdom, Morse Micro is driving the adoption of next-generation long-range, low-power Wi-Fi HaLow solutions. Its cutting-edge MM6108 and newly launched MM8108 silicon deliver the fastest, smallest, lowest-power, and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity on the market.

Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow technology is gaining unstoppable momentum globally, enabling connected devices to achieve ten times the range, covering 100 times the area of traditional Wi-Fi networks. This advancement is transforming IoT connectivity across various sectors, including smart homes, industrial automation, and smart cities.

