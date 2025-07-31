Qatari Students Gain Real-World Experience Through Ministry Of Awqaf's Summer Training Program

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Dozens of Qatari students have expressed their gratitude to the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs for providing them with a valuable opportunity to participate in its 2025 Summer Training Program, which successfully bridged the gap between academic learning and practical work experience.

The program, designed and supervised by the Training and Administrative Development Section at the Human Resources Department, featured immersive training across four key departments within the ministry.

A total of 77 high school and university students took part in the initiative, where they were distributed according to their preferences among the following departments: Information Systems, Da'wah and Religious Guidance, Zakat Affairs, and the General Department of Endowments. Students were mentored by departmental supervisors and given hands-on experience, enabling them to apply classroom knowledge in real-world settings.

Participants praised the professional and organizational standards of the ministry, noting that the skills and practical experience gained during the training significantly enhanced their personal development and prepared them for the demands of the evolving labor market. The program also included field workshops, which the students said boosted their confidence, teamwork, and problem-solving abilities.

In their testimonials, the students highlighted how the training helped them make meaningful connections between theory and application. Saad Mohammed Al-Dosari, a student from Al Sheehaniya School who trained at the Da'wah and Religious Guidance Department, said the program allowed him to learn how to complete various administrative tasks and participate in diverse workshops.“The supervisors were very supportive and gave us plenty of opportunities to practice real work. I gained practical insights that I will carry with me going forward,” he said.

Sultan Khalid Al-Haidous from Ibn Taymiyyah Secondary School shared his experience in the Information Systems Department, where he learned how to troubleshoot technical issues and support system users.“The program perfectly balanced theory and practice and helped me connect academic learning to professional applications,” he said.

Zayed Ajab Al-Hajri from Al-Wakra Secondary School trained in the Da'wah and Religious Guidance Department, gaining firsthand exposure to the ministry's community engagement efforts. He noted the value of the experience in shaping his professional aspirations.

Other students echoed similar sentiments. Mubarak Mohammed Al-Muhannadi from Abdullah bin Nuaim School highlighted how the program instilled core values like teamwork, initiative, and efficient task completion. Ahmad Sami Al-Hajj and Mohammed Sami Al-Hajj, both from Al-Andalus School, reflected on their training in the Information Systems Department, where they were introduced to artificial intelligence tools, device maintenance, and call center operations.