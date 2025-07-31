Today In Kuwait's History
1986 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed an order dissolving the Municipal Council.
1990 -- Saudi Arabia hosted Kuwait Crown Prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah, the deputy chairman of the Iraqi revolutionary council Izzat Ibrahim Al-Douri to address Baghdad's claims that Kuwait "stole" Iraqi crude oil. However, the Iraqi side has failed to complete the talks two hours after onset.
1994 -- Kuwait Government approved amending article One of the civil law to be coherent with Islamic fiqh (jurisprudence).
2006 -- The National Assembly approved a bill regarding the KD 200 Amiri grant for all citizens.
2015 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development inked a KD five million (USD 17 million) loan deal with Benin to finance construction of a hospital and six health clinics.
2016 -- The Ministry of Health signed the health insurance project for retirees, valued KD 82 million and effective for a year.
2017 -- The Ministry of Health relieved non-Kuwaiti cancer patients under 12 years old of treatment fees.
2021 -- Actress Intisar Al-Sharrah passed away at age 59. Al-Sharrah was a prominent figure in the acting scene, appearing in numerous plays and television series during her four decades career. (end)
