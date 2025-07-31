Thailand Steel Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Statistics, Growth, Outlook, Report 2025-2033

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Years: 2025–2033

Historical Years: 2019–2024

Units: USD Million

Market Size in 2024: USD 6,119.82 Million

Market Forecast in 2033: USD 8,076.13 Million

Market Compound Annual Growth Rate 2025–2033: 3.13%

Thailand Steel Market Report 2025–2033

As indicated in the latest market research report published by IMARC Group, titled “ Thailand Steel Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Type, Product, Application, and Region, 2025-2033 ,” this report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including insights into trends, segments, and competitive dynamics shaping the industry in Thailand.

How Big is the Thailand Steel Market?

The Thailand steel market size reached USD 6,119.82 Million in 2024 , is expected the market to reach USD 8,076.13 Million by 2033 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.13% during 2025–2033 .

Thailand Steel Market Trends

The steel market in Thailand is part of rapidly transforming and developing area of the industrial and construction sectors. Demand is steadied by ongoing infrastructure development; urbanization; as well as demand from manufacturing. Steel is crucial for the ongoing transportation modernization and improvement of residential, commercial, and industrial facilities. The steel market is a mixture of local production and imports with a competition of local manufacturers competing with international sources, and trying to meet local market expectations on price and quality.

Local government plans to boost economic growth (e.g. through infrastructure jitters like Eastern Economic Corridor – EEC) plays a part of what drives demand. Plans as such create opportunities both for large manufacturers and smaller fabricators alike. Conversely, with all these opportunities lie challenges. Fluctuating costs of raw materials; regulatory measures; and shifts in global trade will continue to affect the balance of the market. Businesses in the steel sector will need to adjust as situations and conditons change.

Thailand Steel Market Scope and Growth Analysis

Sustainability and technology continue to be key shaping aspects of the Thailand steel market as manufacturers develop greener production systems and more green steel products to respond to global environmental challenges. The emergence of electric arc furnace (EAF) technology and recycling indicates that the steel industry is making strides aimed at reducing carbon emissions and wastefulness.

Similarly, the shift towards high strength and lighter steel applications in automotive and construction industries demonstrates the ongoing evolution of the Thailand steel market toward more specialized and higher value-added products. While domestic demand is strong, export capabilities also contribute to growth, especially within the Southeast Asia region, and Thailand is well-positioned in this area due to its location and trade agreements. Overall, the Thailand steel market is balancing traditional growth factors with emerging trends and is positioned to be an important player in the region's industrial ecosystem.

Thailand Steel Market Segmentation

Type Insights:



Flat Steel Long Steel

Product Insights:



Structural Steel

Prestressing Steel

Bright Steel

Welding Wire and Rod

Iron Steel Wire

Ropes Braids

Application Insights:



Building and Construction

Electrical Appliances

Metal Products

Automotive

Transportation

Mechanical Equipment Domestic Appliances

Regional Insights:



Bangkok

Eastern

Northeastern

Southern

Northern Others

