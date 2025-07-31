Revival Of Economic Partnership: Iran And Tajikistan Target Stronger Trade And Strategic Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In the mid-2010s, relations between Iran and Tajikistan went through a difficult phase due to political disagreements. However, since 2019, the countries have been gradually restoring dialogue and moving closer. An important step forward was the introduction of a visa-free regime in 2024, followed by a visit by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Tajikistan in January 2025. During this visit to Dushanbe, 23 cooperation documents were signed.

These agreements cover a wide range of areas, including politics, economy, trade, energy, infrastructure, transport, cultural and educational exchanges, security, digital technologies, mining, agriculture, healthcare, customs and police cooperation, electronic systems, and food security.

In May, during the visit of Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref to Dushanbe, four more key memorandums were signed. They focus on labor cooperation, the creation of a joint technology center to support innovation and knowledge exchange, the improvement of railway connections for regional connectivity, and resolving financial issues between Iran's Farab company and Tajikistan's Ministry of Energy. On July 30, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also held talks with President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe.

Economic cooperation has significantly intensified. In 2024, bilateral trade reached $377.7 million-an increase of nearly 50 percent compared to the previous year. In the first three months of 2025, trade rose by 42.9 percent to $110.6 million. The two countries have set an ambitious goal of increasing bilateral trade to $1 billion. Achieving this target will require not only steady growth but also serious reforms in trade infrastructure, financial mechanisms, and diversification into more profitable sectors. The agreements signed in January and May 2025 are expected to help unlock significant untapped potential.

Key joint projects span energy, infrastructure, transport, security, and technology.

The Sangtuda-2 Hydropower Plant in Tajikistan's Khatlon region stands as a cornerstone of Iran–Tajikistan energy cooperation. Construction began on February 20, 2006, following the signing of a protocol in Dushanbe in January 2005. The total budget was estimated at $220 million, with Iran providing a soft loan of $180 million and the Tajik government contributing $40 million. The Iranian company Sangob served as the contractor and operator. The plant has an installed capacity of 220 megawatts and is designed to generate 1 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually. The first unit was launched on September 6, 2011, followed by the second on September 10, 2014.

In the transport sector, special attention is given to the development of transit routes and securing access to seaports. A key project in this direction is the Istiqlol tunnel, about 5 kilometers long and located roughly 80 kilometers northwest of Dushanbe. The tunnel connects Tajikistan's central and northern regions, reducing travel time between Dushanbe and Khujand from five to four hours.

Construction of the tunnel began in 2003 with the involvement of Iranian engineers. It was partially opened in 2006, but full completion was delayed. Following the improvement in bilateral relations in 2019, the project resumed. Initially valued at $39 million, Iran allocated an additional $5.5 million to complete the second phase. Full completion was scheduled for the end of September 2024.

For landlocked Tajikistan, access to Iranian ports remains a top priority. The country seeks to use the ports of Chabahar and Bandar Abbas to reach international trade routes. Meanwhile, efforts are also underway to improve railway connectivity. In May 2025, Tajik and Iranian railways signed a memorandum of understanding focused on the transit of Iranian wagons through Tajik territory. Iran also plans to expand its railway network to connect with Central Asian cities, including Dushanbe.

In recent months, Iran-Tajikistan cooperation has continued to expand, covering new sectors. Agreements have been signed in digital transformation, industry, pharmaceuticals, and employment. Tajikistan's declared digitalization period (2025 -2030) coincides with Iran's expressed readiness to share its scientific and technological expertise, laying a solid foundation for joint projects.

Ahead of the Iranian President's visit in January this year, the Tajik side also declassified data on gold and tungsten deposits, a move seen as a signal to attract Iranian investment in the mining sector.

Parallel discussions are also taking place on investment opportunities in the pharmaceutical and processing industries, indicating both countries' desire to build a long-term, diversified economic partnership.

Iran and Tajikistan are members of key regional organizations promoting economic integration and cooperation. The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are particularly relevant. Iran signed a memorandum to join the SCO in September 2022. Tajikistan views trade, economic, and transport cooperation with ECO member states as a cornerstone of its foreign policy. In 2024, trade with ECO countries accounted for 33 percent of Tajikistan's total foreign trade volume.

Despite past challenges, Iran and Tajikistan have successfully restored their relationship and are actively advancing bilateral cooperation. In recent years, they have signed dozens of agreements and launched or continued significant projects in energy, transport, technology, and other areas. Bilateral trade has grown significantly, rising by nearly 50 percent in 2024. Joint initiatives like the Sangtuda-2 HPP and the construction of the Istiqlol tunnel demonstrate that this partnership is not just rhetoric but is being actively implemented.