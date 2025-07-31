Russians Shell Three Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region, Causing Damage
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.
According to Lysak, there were hits in the Yuriivka territorial community of the Pavlohrad District. Agricultural and transport enterprises were damaged. A fire broke out, which was extinguished.
The Russians struck the Nikopol District with UAVs and artillery. Nikopol and the Marganets communities were under attack.Read also: UAV operators hit tank, seven vehicles, and three Russian shelters in Kharkiv Region
A municipal enterprise, three private houses, and farm buildings were damaged-one of them caught fire, but the fire was extinguished. A garage and a power line were also hit.
The enemy struck the Mezhova community in the Synelnykove District with an FPV drone. A municipal enterprise's vehicle was damaged.
Air defense forces destroyed 15 drones in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.
As reported by Ukrinform, on July 30, the Russian army struck the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk Region, causing fires and damage in both areas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment