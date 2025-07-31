Russians Shell Three Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region, Causing Damage

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

According to Lysak, there were hits in the Yuriivka territorial community of the Pavlohrad District. Agricultural and transport enterprises were damaged. A fire broke out, which was extinguished.

The Russians struck the Nikopol District with UAVs and artillery. Nikopol and the Marganets communities were under attack.

A municipal enterprise, three private houses, and farm buildings were damaged-one of them caught fire, but the fire was extinguished. A garage and a power line were also hit.

The enemy struck the Mezhova community in the Synelnykove District with an FPV drone. A municipal enterprise's vehicle was damaged.

Air defense forces destroyed 15 drones in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

As reported by Ukrinform, on July 30, the Russian army struck the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk Region, causing fires and damage in both areas.