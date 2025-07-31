Katrina Kaif Travel Look Sparks Pregnancy Rumours Fashion Or Hint?

Today, a short video of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif boarding a RORO ferry from Mumbai to Alibaug became viral all across social media. The couple looked relaxed and stylish in coordinated light-toned outfits: Katrina wore a loose white shirt with matching trousers, and Vicky donned an off-white, laid-back casual shirt with jeans.

Katrina Kaif Travel Look Sparks Pregnancy Rumours

What caught netizens' attention was Katrina's big silhouette and her controlled walk, leading to speculation about a baby bump. There were comments like:

"Kat looks pregnant... fingers crossed ❤️" "I pray that good news comes soon... her oversized clothes, she walks different." "Looks like she is pregnant - I could be wrong though."

This is not the first time her loose-fit fashion has agitated the fans. Even those at BollywoodShaadis would associate such clothing with pregnancy rumors.

The fashion statement or subtle hint?

Katrina is known to sport comfort-first styles while traveling to and from airport and often wears relaxed silhouettes. Such choices in clothing have aroused speculation as in the past, only for her team to later deny pregnancy rumors. No official confirmation or denial again:

In March, on a public occasion when Vicky Kaushal was asked about possible pregnancy, he replied, saying: "When good news comes, we'll share it... for now, enjoy the film." This tempered response surely continues to reflect that the couple prefers to wait before making announcements.

Katrina Kaif's crisp oversized shirt and composed disposition amidst a ferry ride with love has started yet more buzzing speculation around the possibility of a pregnancy with fans. Although her outfit was quite in line with her usual laid-back travel aesthetic, as her prior appearances in similar attire didn't make official announcements yet, only the couple can break the rumours chain.