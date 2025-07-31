Mazagon Dock Technicals Signal Correction SEBI RA Sees Tactical Entry Near ₹2,600
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders reported mixed Q1 FY26 earnings. Its short-term momentum has weakened, with the stock falling 7% in the last five sessions. But analysts believe that its long-term trend remains bullish.
Q1 net profit came in at ₹452 crore, down 35% year-on-year but up 39% sequentially. While net profit declined annually, revenue from operations rose over 11% YoY to ₹2,626 crore, though it fell more than 17% sequentially.
Technical Watch
Mazagon Dock stock is currently undergoing a short-term correction, even as its long-term trend remains structurally bullish, according to SEBI-registered analyst Harika Enjamuri.
After peaking near ₹3,370, the stock has slipped below key moving averages, notably the 9-day average at ₹2,874 and 100-day average at ₹2,977. This reflects weakness in near-term momentum. The daily relative strength index (RSI) has dropped to 25, indicating oversold conditions and the potential for a technical bounce, she added.
However, a sustained move above ₹2,975 is essential to reignite bullish sentiment. Key support lies around ₹2,650 and, if breached, the stock may slide further toward ₹2,444, Enjamuri said.
On the weekly chart, the broader uptrend is still intact despite recent profit booking. The analyst recommends a tactical entry in the ₹2,580 - ₹2,650 zone, targeting ₹3,250 over a period of four to eight weeks. A stop loss is placed at ₹2,380.
Fundamental Outlook
From a fundamental standpoint, Mazagon Dock continues to benefit from a near-monopoly in shipbuilding and robust defence sector tailwinds. Return ratios remain attractive with ROCE at 43.2% and ROE at 34%. The company also maintains a debt-free balance sheet, she said.
However, the stock has a steep valuation at 50x P/E and EV/EBITDA over 30x.
What's The Retail Mood?
Retail sentiment turned 'bullish' from 'bearish' a week ago, amid high message volumes.Mazagaon's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 10:32 a.m. IST on July 31 | Source: Stocktwits
The shares were down 0.2% at ₹2,754.60
Th stock closed at ₹2,761 on Wednesday, and has gained around 24% YTD.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment