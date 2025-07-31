'Chinaguru History Class Mein So Rahe The': Jaishankar Tears Into Rahul Gandhi

EAM S. Jaishankar launched a fiery six-minute takedown of LoP Rahul Gandhi in Parliament. He openly mocked his China remarks with, 'Chinaguru history class mein so rahe the.' He countered Rahul's statements on foreign policy, Indus Treaty, and Operation Sindoor with sharp facts and stinging sarcasm.

