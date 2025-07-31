Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Corbion Delivers Sales Of € 645.6 Million And An Improvement Of EBITDA Margins Of +300 Bps For First-Half 2025 Full-Year Outlook Maintained


2025-07-31 01:16:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Corbion, the Amsterdam-listed sustainable ingredients company that champions preservation through application of science, today publishes its half-year 2025 results ending 30 June 2025.

Key highlights half-year results 2025:

- Organic sales growth: +2.9% (Q2: -1.6%)
- Volume/mix: +3.3% (Q2: -1.3%)
- Price: -0.4% (Q2: -0.3%)
- Sales € 645.6 million (Q2: € 315.9 million)
- Adjusted EBITDA: € 106.6 million (Q2: € 52.2 million)
- Adjusted EBITDA organic growth +29.3%
- Adjusted EBITDA margins improved +300 bps to 16.5%
- Operating profit € 63.5 million
- Volume/mix growth in both business segments
- Cash flow from operating activities € 45.7 million, Free Cash Flow € 12.1 million
- FY 2025 outlook maintained



€ million 		H1 2025 H1 2024 H1 growth H1
Organic growth 		Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Q2 growth Q2
Organic growth
Sales 645.6 637.1 +1.3% +2.9% 315.9 336.7 -6.2% -1.6%
Adjusted EBITDA 106.6 86.1 +23.8% +29.3% 52.2 51.6 +1.2% +12.8%
Adj. EBITDA margin 16.5% 13.5% 16.5% 15.3%
Operating profit 63.5 33.6 +89.0% +100.3% 29.5 22.0 +34.1% +55.0%


Attachment

  • 2025-07-31_Corbion_H1Q2 2025 Press release

MENAFN31072025004107003653ID1109866016

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search