Corbion Delivers Sales Of € 645.6 Million And An Improvement Of EBITDA Margins Of +300 Bps For First-Half 2025 Full-Year Outlook Maintained
|- Organic sales growth: +2.9%
|(Q2: -1.6%)
|- Volume/mix: +3.3%
|(Q2: -1.3%)
|- Price: -0.4%
|(Q2: -0.3%)
|- Sales € 645.6 million
|(Q2: € 315.9 million)
|- Adjusted EBITDA: € 106.6 million
|(Q2: € 52.2 million)
|- Adjusted EBITDA organic growth +29.3%
|- Adjusted EBITDA margins improved +300 bps to 16.5%
|- Operating profit € 63.5 million
|- Volume/mix growth in both business segments
|- Cash flow from operating activities € 45.7 million, Free Cash Flow € 12.1 million
|- FY 2025 outlook maintained
|
€ million
|H1 2025
|H1 2024
|H1 growth
| H1
Organic growth
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
|Q2 growth
| Q2
Organic growth
|Sales
|645.6
|637.1
|+1.3%
|+2.9%
|315.9
|336.7
|-6.2%
|-1.6%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|106.6
|86.1
|+23.8%
|+29.3%
|52.2
|51.6
|+1.2%
|+12.8%
|Adj. EBITDA margin
|16.5%
|13.5%
|16.5%
|15.3%
|Operating profit
|63.5
|33.6
|+89.0%
|+100.3%
|29.5
|22.0
|+34.1%
|+55.0%
Attachment
-
2025-07-31_Corbion_H1Q2 2025 Press release
