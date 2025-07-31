NEET PG 2025 Admit Card Released: Here's What You Need To Know
NEET PG Admit Card 2025: NBEMS has issued the admit cards for NEET PG 2025 exam today i.e., July 31. The exam is scheduled for August 3. Candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website at edu. Let's get more details about the exam below.
NEET PG Exam: How to Download the Admit Card
Registered candidates for NEET PG can download their admit card by following the steps given below.
Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE, edu.
Step 2: Click on the link for NEET PG 2025.
Step 3: Click on the link available to download NEET PG admit card.
Step 4: Enter the required information and submit.
Step 5: Download the admit card and take its printout.
NEET PG Exam: Important Things to Note
After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully read all the information provided on it. If any errors or discrepancies are found, they must contact the concerned authority immediately to get them corrected. On the day of the examination, candidates must carry a valid photo ID along with the admit card. Entry to the examination center will not be permitted without these documents.
The exam will be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM in a single shift on August 3. The paper consists of 200 questions. Candidates can contact NBEMS +91-7996165333 for exam related queries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment