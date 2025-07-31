Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NEET PG 2025 Admit Card Released: Here's What You Need To Know


2025-07-31 01:11:20
NEET PG Admit Card 2025: NBEMS has issued the admit cards for NEET PG 2025 exam today i.e., July 31. The exam is scheduled for August 3. Candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website at edu. Let's get more details about the exam below.

NEET PG Exam: How to Download the Admit Card

Registered candidates for NEET PG can download their admit card by following the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE, edu. 

Step 2: Click on the link for NEET PG 2025. 

Step 3: Click on the link available to download NEET PG admit card. 

Step 4: Enter the required information and submit. 

Step 5: Download the admit card and take its printout.

NEET PG Exam: Important Things to Note

After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully read all the information provided on it. If any errors or discrepancies are found, they must contact the concerned authority immediately to get them corrected. On the day of the examination, candidates must carry a valid photo ID along with the admit card. Entry to the examination center will not be permitted without these documents.

The exam will be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM in a single shift on August 3. The paper consists of 200 questions. Candidates can contact NBEMS +91-7996165333 for exam related queries.

