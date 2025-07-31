'India, Russia Can Take Their Dead Economies Down Together': Trump's Shocker After 25% Tariffs
US President Donald Trump on Thursday took a sharp jab at India and Russia, suggesting that the two nations could "take their dead economies down together."
In a social media post on Truth Social, Trump said, "I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India - their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together."
He added, "Let's keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia who thinks he's still President, to watch his words. He's entering very dangerous territory!"
Trump Announces 25% tariff On Indian Imports
This comes a day after Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports. The move follows stalled negotiations between India and the US on a bilateral trade deal.
Despite several rounds of talks, no interim agreement has been finalised.
Additionally, Trump also announced that the US had struck a deal with Pakistan to develop "massive oil reserves," further hinting at potential exports to India.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment