Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'India, Russia Can Take Their Dead Economies Down Together': Trump's Shocker After 25% Tariffs

2025-07-31 01:11:14
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

US President Donald Trump on Thursday took a sharp jab at India and Russia, suggesting that the two nations could "take their dead economies down together."

In a social media post on Truth Social, Trump said, "I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India - their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together."

He added, "Let's keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia who thinks he's still President, to watch his words. He's entering very dangerous territory!"

Trump Announces 25% tariff On Indian Imports

This comes a day after Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports. The move follows stalled negotiations between India and the US on a bilateral trade deal.

Despite several rounds of talks, no interim agreement has been finalised. 

Additionally, Trump also announced that the US had struck a deal with Pakistan to develop "massive oil reserves," further hinting at potential exports to India.

MENAFN31072025007385015968ID1109865989

