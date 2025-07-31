Trump Slams 'Dead Economies' India, Russia, Hits Out At Medvedev On 'War' With US Threat

MENAFN - Live Mint) Day after imposing 25% tarrif on Indian exports to the US, President Donald Trump refered to India and Russia as“dead economies” and said on Thursday,“I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care."

Trump's latest remarks came after he announced that the US would impose 25% tarrif on Indian exports, plus a penalty, starting August 1. On July 30, he had criticised India's relationship with Russia, saying India has always bought a vast majority of their military equipment and energy from Russia, which was "not good."

In response to this, the Indian government said it was studying the implications of Trump's announcements and remained dedicated to securing a fair trade deal.

On July 31, Trump said in a new post on TRUTH social,“We have done very little business with India, their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World,”

“Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let's keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he's still President, to watch his words. He's entering very dangerous territory!,” Trump warned.

Earlier on Monday, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said that Trump was playing "the ultimatum game" with Russia, and that such an approach could lead to a war involving the United States.

Medvedev wrote on X, "Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with (Trump's) own country."

Medvedev had called a framework trade agreement struck between the European Union and the United States "anti-Russian" – likening it to a de facto ban on buying Russian oil and gas.

Trump had said on Monday that he was disappointed in Russian President Vladimir Putin's failure to end the war in Ukraine, and that he was reducing a deadline to agree a peace settlement from 50 days to 10 or 12.