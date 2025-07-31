Man Kicks Pitbull Dog To Death, Sets It On Fire In Broad Daylight: Social Media Erupts, 'Do The Same To Him'
Police said the dog looked healthy and unhurt in the CCTV footage even though it wasn't moving, according to New York Daily News. It had a normal weight and didn't seem weak or starved.
The NYPD searched for the man last seen in a maroon sweatshirt with a tan polo logo and a light brown MCM backpack. Eventually, police arrested Isaiah Gurley, 29.Also Read | 249-year jail: 'World's worst animal abuser' Adam Britton gets max punishment
The suspect faces charges like animal cruelty, arson and reckless endangerment. Since these do not require bail, he has been released from jail.
CCTV footage showed him stealing oil from a shop, then dragging an unconscious dog and setting it on fire on the street. Later, police found the dog's burned body.
"Animals are not punching bags. They are not toys. They have every right to proper care, just as humans do," CBS News quoted Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz as saying in a statement.
"We will use all tools available to hold the defendant responsible for his alleged actions," Katz added.Also Read | 15-year-old girl set on fire by miscreants in Odisha, airlifted to AIIMS Delhi
According to Gurley, it was someone else's dog that he had been taking care of. He admitted to kicking the dog to death before burning it. If found guilty, he may face up to two years in prison. He must return to court on September 17.Social media reactions
There has been a strong social media reaction to the animal abuse. Users from around the world expressed their emotions and called for violent revenge .
“I'm in the Netherlands, I'll jump on a plane if I can do the same to him. Sell tickets in advance,” wrote one user.Also Read | Pet clinic runs over sick dog for insurance money without owner's permission
One of them tagged the NYPD and wrote,“I have a can of gasoline and a box of matches for you. You're welcome. Merry Christmas.”
“This monster needs to spend the rest of his life in prison,” came from another.
“Do the same to him,” asked one user.
Another wrote,“Let's cremate him alive.”
“If you don't stop him, people will be next,” commented another user.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment