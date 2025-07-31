Meghan, Harry's $14M California Mansion Now Faces Tsunami Threat After January Wildfire Scare- Everything To Know
The Sussexes, who moved to the upscale coastal town in 2020, live there with their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4. According to reports, the US National Tsunami Warning Centre included Santa Barbara County, where Montecito is located, in its advisory, urging residents to avoid beaches and remain cautious for several hours after the initial wave, the Daily Mail reported.Also Read | Netflix won't renew $100 million deal with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: Report Second threat in months for the Sussexes' Montecito home
This isn't the first time the royal couple's home has faced a potential evacuation. Earlier in January, during California's intense wildfire season, their property was under threat from fast-moving blazes and strong Santa Ana winds, with officials warning of“explosive fire growth” in the region.What happened after the Earthquake?
Though the earthquake initially triggered fears of widespread damage, tsunami alerts were later downgraded or lifted in most areas, including Hawaii, California, Alaska, and parts of the US West Coast. In Hawaii, thousands fled to higher ground after waves up to 1.7 metres struck Maui.Also Read | Old video of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding goes viral for this reason
“The disaster we were expecting did not come,” a tourist in Hawaii told the BBC . Hawaii Governor Josh Green had earlier warned that the waves were not ordinary:“It will actually kill you if you get hit by a tsunami.”
Eventually, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre downgraded the threat, saying the risk was limited to strong currents, minor flooding, and rough seas. Authorities in Hawaii later allowed evacuated residents to return home but urged caution on the roads and near the coast.Also Read | Russia saved from severe tsunami damage after mega 8.8 quake | Science & more
Crescent City in northern California, on the west coast of the US, recorded waves of up to 1.09m (3.6ft), according to the National Tsunami Warning Centre.
