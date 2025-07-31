'Lavish House, Hotel Ownership': ACB Raids Ex-Cop
According to official sources, a secret verification conducted by the ACB revealed that the former cop had allegedly acquired a range of assets-both movable and immovable-either in his own name or that of his close family members, far exceeding his legitimate earnings as a public servant.
Among the properties unearthed during the verification is a two-storied residential house built on ancestral land at Hugam in Srigufwara area of Anantnag, a lavish mansion on a 1 kanal 10 marla plot at Machbhawan Mattan, and a one-third ownership share in Hotel Grand Lords in Movora, Pahalgam. Additionally, a double-storied house at Tawi Vihar in Sidra, Jammu, was also identified as part of the suspect wealth.
The ACB subsequently registered FIR No. 03/2025 under sections 13(1)(b) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 at Police Station ACB Anantnag. Following this, search warrants were obtained from the Hon'ble Special Judge Anti-Corruption Court, Anantnag.
Raids were carried out simultaneously at multiple locations, including Hugam, Mattan, Pahalgam, Sidra Jammu, and a government-allotted police quarter in Bemina Srinagar, which was also under the occupation of the accused.Read Also Justice Varma Ouster: LS Moves, RS Rejects ACB Arrests Patwari For Accepting Bribe In Jammu
Sources said the raids were still underway at the time of filing this report. The ACB teams are closely examining financial documents, property papers, and other key evidence to trace the source of the assets and assess their market value. (KNT)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment