'Lavish House, Hotel Ownership': ACB Raids Ex-Cop

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has launched a formal investigation into allegations of amassing wealth disproportionate to known sources of income by a terminated police official, Selection Grade Constable Firdous Ahmad.

According to official sources, a secret verification conducted by the ACB revealed that the former cop had allegedly acquired a range of assets-both movable and immovable-either in his own name or that of his close family members, far exceeding his legitimate earnings as a public servant.

Among the properties unearthed during the verification is a two-storied residential house built on ancestral land at Hugam in Srigufwara area of Anantnag, a lavish mansion on a 1 kanal 10 marla plot at Machbhawan Mattan, and a one-third ownership share in Hotel Grand Lords in Movora, Pahalgam. Additionally, a double-storied house at Tawi Vihar in Sidra, Jammu, was also identified as part of the suspect wealth.

The ACB subsequently registered FIR No. 03/2025 under sections 13(1)(b) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 at Police Station ACB Anantnag. Following this, search warrants were obtained from the Hon'ble Special Judge Anti-Corruption Court, Anantnag.

Raids were carried out simultaneously at multiple locations, including Hugam, Mattan, Pahalgam, Sidra Jammu, and a government-allotted police quarter in Bemina Srinagar, which was also under the occupation of the accused.

Sources said the raids were still underway at the time of filing this report. The ACB teams are closely examining financial documents, property papers, and other key evidence to trace the source of the assets and assess their market value. (KNT)